Revisiting the Hughes Bowls | FEATURE 

No matter how long the Hughes brothers will end up playing in the National Hockey League, no matter how many games they end up playing against one another, the storyline just won’t get old.

Quinn, Jack and Luke are remarkable talents. And even more so, they all come from the same family. Three brothers. Three stars in the NHL.

That’s why any time the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks square off, the limelight shines even brighter on the three brothers. Not only for their remarkable talent, but they also happen to be the first trio of American-born brothers to all be drafted in the top 10 of the NHL Draft: Quinn (17th pick, 2018 NHL Draft), Jack (1st, 2019), Luke (4th, 2021).

On Wednesday, another edition of the Hughes Bowl will take center stage. Let’s revisit all the Hughes v. Hughes NHL matchups leading up to this point.