Dowling Recalled, Vilen Re-Assigned | TRANSACTIONS

dowling
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils have recalled forward Justin Dowling from Utica of the American Hockey League. He will join the club for practice in Vancouver Tuesday.

Dowling, 34, has played 100 career NHL games, including two last season with the Devils. He also played for Dalls (76) and Vancouver (22) in the NHL. He’s played most of his career in the AHL with Abbotsford, Texas and Utica.

Dowling (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) has four points (2g-2a) in six games with the Comets this season.

Center Curtis Lazar suffered an injury Sunday against Anaheim. His status is unclear though head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game that Lazar will "miss some time."

The Devils also activated defenseman Topias Vilen from Injured, Non-Roster and assigned him to Utica.

