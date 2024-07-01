Hardman Inks 2-Year, 2-Way Contract | RELEASE

Mike hardman_
By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Mike Hardman to a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level each season. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Hardman, 25, spent parts of the last four seasons, 2020-21 to 2023-24, with the Chicago Blackhawks organization at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 6’2”, 205lbs. forward made his NHL debut with Chicago on April 27, 2021, and has played in 37 career NHL contests. Hardman earned his first career NHL goal in May of 2021 and has a total of five career points (1g-4a). He recorded a career-high 21 NHL games played and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in 2021-22. While with the Blackhawks, he played for current Devils Assistant Coach Jeremy Colliton.

The Hanover, Massachusetts native played 164 games between 2021-22 to 2023-24 with the AHL’s Rockford scoring 87 career points (46g-41a), including 16 power-play goals. In 2021-22, he led Rockford with eight power-play goals and ranked fifth on the team with 32 points (19g-13a) in 43 games. This past season, Hardman finished the season with six power-play goals and 37 points (22g-15a) with his goal total ranking second on the IceHogs.

Additionally, Hardman has Calder Cup Playoff experience after appearing in three consecutive postseasons (2022, 2023 & 2024). He totaled four points (2g-2a) in four games during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, while recording one power-play and game-winning goal.

Born on February 5, 1999, Chicago signed the undrafted free agent after he completed his National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tenure at Boston College in 2021. He played two seasons at Boston College and recorded 44 points (22g-22a) in 58 contests. Hardman finished the 2020-21 campaign with 19 points (10g-9a) in 24 games, which ranked third on the team. His 10 goals were also tied for second on Boston College.

Before Boston College, Hardman played one season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with West Kelowna, and his 39 goals ranked second for all BCHL skaters in 2018-19. Additionally, he led West Kelowna with 72 points, which ranked third in the BCHL. He later won the BCHL's Bob Fenton Trophy as the Most Sportsmanlike Player.

