Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE

"She was a true old soul, a true connector of people," Lesley added. "I think I was amazed. I couldn't really believe that there was a 24-year-old, young guy, and his brother that were taking the time to do some of these extra things that were of their own volition and own time."
Dougie spent the entire afternoon at Thea's school, he played floor hockey with the kids, and went to classes just to hang out and read books for storytime.
"I think that distraction, we've tried to communicate that to him, I don't think you possibly can, as parents, put into words what that meant or express as parents what we saw on our end, the impact that that had," Patrick said. "She didn't see Dougie as a hockey star, she saw him as a big brother"
To this day, Dougie maintains a relationship with the Roelofsen family. Brynn was proudly wearing New Jersey Devils gear during the interview. Dougie continues to check in on Brynn, they Snapchat too. Her friends ask her for Dougie's Snap name, but that's something she cherishes for herself.
Thea's family describes her as a light (in fact the name Thea means 'goddess of light'). She is a guide on how to live our lives with love and positivity.
"She was brought to earth for this short amount of time to teach us all how to live and love (...) and she gets to show us how to share and be kind and do all these things on earth, and it was time for her to go back and be the reigning goddess of light," Lesley shared. "On her journey in her eight years, she enlisted some people to help her, and Dougie and (Hamilton's brother) Freddie were those people (...) so many people felt the love she exuded, she was a special kid. Their time is short but their impact is huge."