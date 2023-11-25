Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE

Hamilton is notoriously private, but his friendship with Thea has been one story he's shared with the world. Thea is that important to him. This tough, tiny little titan of a girl was battling her cancer, but finding joy in all she could. Her smile constantly lit up her face, especially with Dougie around. As you learn more about their friendship, you understand better how special of a little girl Thea is, and you'll understand why Dougie has been so open about sharing her story.

"I think that that's the impact that Thea had on their relationship, it's that you want the world to know this child and you want the world to know Dougie's heart, for the world to get just a little picture of that," said Lesley, Thea's mother, praising Hamilton. "To know that he had that impact on her, that he's willing to share this relationship is really so unbelievable and speaks such volumes to their connection and how important it is to have those kinds of stories out there."

"She was one of those people that kind of, she was so infectious and just, her smile and everything, it just drew me to her. She was so special," Hamilton said.

Lesley remembers the very beginning of the story, she was there for that moment. Thea was in hospital and it was around Halloween time. Dougie had dressed up as Princess Leia.

"I was there the moment this connection was made so amazingly," Lesley began. "Thea was in the hospital getting some treatment, Unit 1 at the Alberta Children's Hospital ... Thea was in her room and Dougie was coming into our unit to see another child who wasn't doing very well, who just happened to be across the hall from us. And our door was open, and he kind of just poked his head inside and Thea just shot up in bed and yelled 'My parents love you!'"