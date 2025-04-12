Hamilton Could Be Ready for Playoffs | BLOG

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton could be available to play in the First Round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday night.

“We’re getting Dougie Hamilton up to speed here. We expect him to be available for us,” Keefe said. “We’ll be hopeful that Dougie will be good to go, looks like he is, but we have to ramp him up.”

Hamilton has been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury March 4 at Dallas. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound blueliner has been skating on his own in full gear during his rehab.

Hamilton has nine goals and 40 points in 63 games this season.