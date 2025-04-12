Hamilton Could Be Ready for Playoffs | BLOG

hamilton dougie preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton could be available to play in the First Round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday night.

“We’re getting Dougie Hamilton up to speed here. We expect him to be available for us,” Keefe said. “We’ll be hopeful that Dougie will be good to go, looks like he is, but we have to ramp him up.”

Hamilton has been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury March 4 at Dallas. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound blueliner has been skating on his own in full gear during his rehab.

Hamilton has nine goals and 40 points in 63 games this season.

More News

Devils Can't Hold Lead in Loss to Pens | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Penguins 4, Devils 2

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE

Devils Practice Ahead of Final Season Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mourn Passing of Shero | BLOG

Bratt Nominated for Bill Masterton Award | BLOG

All-Time Devils' Greatest Games | STAN'S LISTS

Devils Fail to Clinch, Lose to Boston | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 7, Devils 2

Following His Lead | FEATURE

Devils Practice Prior to Facing the Bruins | NOTEBOOK

Devils Announce Return of WWE Night | PRESS RELEASE

Timo Strikes Twice as Devils Top Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Rangers 0

Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK

Historical WWE Main Events in New Jersey | FEATURE

Magic Marky | 10 TAKEAWAYS