Hamilton Hurt in Dallas | INJURY UPDATE 3/4/25

hamilton dallas
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

DALLAS, TX - Another day, another injury.

For the second straight game, the Devils lost one of their key players in a game to an injury. After forward Jack Hughes was hurt Sunday night in Vegas, the Devils lost defenseman Dougie Hamilton Tuesday in Dallas.

Hamilton was going for a puck in his own zone when he got tangled with Dallas’ Mason Marchment. Hamilton’s right ankle got caught and twisted on the boards. He stayed on the ice until there was a whistle. Then he skated off the ice gingerly hunched over and didn't play the remainder of the game.

I don’t have an update. He wasn’t available to come back tonight,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said following the game. “I haven’t talked to anybody since.”

