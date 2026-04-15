Devils Season Ends with Loss to Bruins | GAME STORY

Here are some initial stats from the season:

• Nico Hischier needed just two faceoff wins to reach 1000 this season and he hit the mark on his first two attempts. Early in the first period, in the offensive zone, Hischier took two consecutive draws, both wins, for his 999th and 1000th wins this season.

Hischier ended the game with 10 faceoff wins, bringing his season total to 1008 wins at the dot.

The Devils' captain will be the only player in the NHL to hit 900, let alone 1000-plus faceoff wins, with Carolina's Jordan Staal sitting in second, and trailing by a wide margin with 839 wins.

• Jack Hughes ends the season as the team-leader in assists and points (50, 77) in 61 games played. Hughes and Jesper Bratt are the two players on the roster to crack 70-plus points, with Bratt finishing the year with 71.

• The year ends with the Devils having five 20-plus goal scorers, with Hischier leading the way (28), followed by Hughes (27), Timo Meier (24), Jesper Bratt (22), and Dawson Mercer (20). Hischier also led the team in game-winning goals with six. Eleven of Hischier's goals were power-play tallies, also leading the club.

• Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Brenden Dillon, Jesper Bratt, and Dawson Mercer were the five players who played in all 82 games this season.

• Hischier led all players in game-winning goals, with six, with Timo Meier and Jack Hughes tied for second with five each.

• Cody Glass, who had a career year in goals, with 19, led the club with an 18.6 shooting percentage.