Hughes and Bratt Ready for a Fun Weekend | FEATURE

TORONTO, ON - Selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jesper Bratt

“I tried to give him a heads up and said, ‘hey, I don’t want it to be like my first draft experience to have to wait that long so if you see me there in the crowd, please pick me,'" joked Bratt. "We’ll see if he has my word on that.”

After the draft, Bratt was happy that he ended up selected by Team Hughes and wasn't one of the last four taken in the final round.

"Jack came up huge for me," he said. “It was awesome. It was a cool experience. Something that hasn’t been around for a couple of years.

Jack confirmed that it was his decision on Bratt.

"I took Bratter. I wanted to take him," he said, adding that Bratt has really established himself in the League and deserves to be there not just as an injury replacement.

“Even the last three years. Last year he had a great year and the year before he burst the door open. It’s three years of him playing at this level and nice to see him get the recognition.”

Bratt stated that he's looking forward to the 3-on-3 format.

“There’s so much more space on the ice," he began. "The timing and skating is a little different. You have time to think, some open lanes. The 3-on-3 is something I enjoy. Hopefully I get to enjoy my time on the ice."