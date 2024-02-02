Hughes and Bratt Ready for a Fun Weekend | FEATURE

No update on Lindy, Devils aiming to head into break on a high note, Colin Miller's record shot and more

By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

TORONTO, ON - Selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jesper Bratt

“I tried to give him a heads up and said, ‘hey, I don’t want it to be like my first draft experience to have to wait that long so if you see me there in the crowd, please pick me,'" joked Bratt. "We’ll see if he has my word on that.”

After the draft, Bratt was happy that he ended up selected by Team Hughes and wasn't one of the last four taken in the final round.

"Jack came up huge for me," he said. “It was awesome. It was a cool experience. Something that hasn’t been around for a couple of years.

Jack confirmed that it was his decision on Bratt.

"I took Bratter. I wanted to take him," he said, adding that Bratt has really established himself in the League and deserves to be there not just as an injury replacement.

“Even the last three years. Last year he had a great year and the year before he burst the door open. It’s three years of him playing at this level and nice to see him get the recognition.”

Bratt stated that he's looking forward to the 3-on-3 format.

“There’s so much more space on the ice," he began. "The timing and skating is a little different. You have time to think, some open lanes. The 3-on-3 is something I enjoy. Hopefully I get to enjoy my time on the ice."

Content From All-Star Thursday

Team Hughes selects Jesper Bratt at the All-Star Game

Jack and his co-captain (and brother) Quinn Hughes made a splash right off the start, taking red-hot Nikita Kucherov with their first pick -- also the first pick overall. Team Hughes as a whole had an American flavor with seven of the eleven players being from the U.S.

Team Hughes

Jack Hughes, Co-Captain (not playing)
Quinn Hughes, Co-Captain
Elias Pettersson, Assistant Captain

  1. Nikita Kucherov, TBL
  2. Thatcher Demko, VAN (G)
  3. Kyle Connor, WPG
  4. Brady Tkachuk, OTT
  5. Jesper Bratt, NJD
  6. Cam Talbot, LAK (G)
  7. Brock Boeser, VAN
  8. J.T. Miller, VAN
  9. Frank Vatrano, ANA

“We definitely took a lot of Americans but there’s a lot of Americans here," said Jack. It just shows USA hockey is in a great place. Every American here would love to play on an Olympic team or World Cup team. The program helps and the game being played in different areas.”

Jack added that had some additional reasons for taking some of the players. 

“Kyle Connor lives on our lake in the summer. We really wanted him. Maybe missed out on a few guys we would have liked to get, DeBrincat, Keller and these guys but there’s a lot of great players to take and we like our team,” he said.

Team Hughes selects Jesper Bratt.

“It was really fun to draft a team with Quinn," Jack continued. "It’s something we’ll look back on. I wish I was playing but this was really cool and a special thing. The League wanted me to come and I don’t know when I’ll get a chance to do something like this with Quinn again. It was important to both of us for me to come and show up.”

He also commented on celebrity captain Michael Bublé, a known Canucks fan. 

"A lot of Canucks we had to take but I think we have a really good team. We got the leading scorer in the League, Kyle Connor is a great player. We got some really good players.”

Hughes added that he's not sure if he'll be behind the bench on Saturday at this point, since he can't play, but he did have a nugget of hope for Devils fans. 

“I think I’m really close," he said of his injury. "Hopefully I can come out of the break here and feel good, finish the year really strong.”

Jack speaks after selecting Team Hughes, plus Bratt

Team Hughes will be stacking up against three other clubs on Saturday. Here's how they look:

Team Matthews
Auston Matthew, TOR
Morgan Rielly, TOR
William Nylander, TOR
Mitch Marner, TOR
Jake Oettinger, DAL
Clayton Keller, ARI
Mathew Barzal, NYI
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Filip Forsberg, NSH
Alex DeBrincat, DET
Vincent Trochek, NYR

Team MacKinnon
Nathan MacKinnon, COL
Cale Makar, COL
Sidney Crosby, PIT
Alexandar Georgiev, COL
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
Sebastian Aho, CAR
Tom Wilson, WSH
Jeremy Swayman, BOS
Travis Konecny, PHI
Elias Lindholm, VAN
Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA

Team McDavid
Connor McDavid, EDM
Leon Draisaitl, EDM
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
David Pastrnak, BOS
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
Robert Thomas, STL
Sam Reinhart, FLA
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
Boone Jenner, CBJ
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Tomas Hertl, SJS

Bratt discusses player draft, 2024 NHL All-Star

More News

Duggan Coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend | FEATURE

NHL All-Star Weekend Kicks Off in Toronto | NOTEBOOK

Our Picks for Team Hughes' All-Star Draft | FEATURE 

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Clover Sport Partnership | RELEASE 

Devils Host Black History Night | RELEASE 

Bratt Replaces Hughes in All-Star Game | BLOG 

Devils Re-Assign 3 Players | BLOG

Despite Late Surge, Devils Fall Short to Lightning | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Lightning 6

Devils Unveil Stadium Series Jersey | BLOG

Devils Practice in Tampa on Friday | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fall Behind Early, Lose to Hurricanes in Carolina | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Hurricanes 3

Devils Claim DeSimone off Waivers | BLOG 

All Swept Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Dowling, Misyul Recalled from AHL | BLOG

Palat Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Statement on McLeod and Foote | BLOG