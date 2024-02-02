NHL All-Star Weekend Kicks Off for Hughes, Bratt | NOTEBOOK

Jesper Arrives

This is the first NHL All-Star Game for Jesper Bratt and he's here as an injury replacement for Jack Hughes.

“I’m very proud to have the chance to be here and experience this. I’m looking forward to a great weekend ahead," said Bratt, noting that it's unfortunate Jack couldn't play.

Jesper spoke to the media before he was selected by Team Hughes. He was asked which players he was looking forward to potentially playing with.

“There’s so much talent here. So many great players," he said. "For me, growing up, playing with a guy like Sidney Crosby or something like that would be pretty special. There’s a lot of great players.”

Bratt also said it would be great to play with Elias Pettersson or William Nylander, players he grew up playing with particularly on Swedish national teams.

“Me and Petey played together. We’re the same age group," Bratt added. "It’s going to be great to spend a little time with him here.”

Bratt talked about the growth of Swedish hockey, with so many fellow countrymen at the All-Star Game this year.

“It’s awesome. It’s great seeing so many Swedish guys, especially guys I knew and played in tournaments with," he said. “Swedish hockey is doing such an amazing job with young talent and young players. You saw at the World Juniors, so much talent and so much skill.”