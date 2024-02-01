Our Picks for Team Hughes' All-Star Draft | FEATURE 

The NHL All-Star festivities begin tonight in Toronto, opening with the All-Star Draft (Watch Live at 6 PM ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+). Four teams will be selecting their squad for Saturday's All-Star Game. Representing Team Buble are co-captains and brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes. While Jack is unable to play due to an upper-body injury, Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has been named as his replacement on the team. Jack will still participate at co-captain to help mold Team Hughes.

Full player pool and captains can be found here.

With the selections coming this evening, our staff - Sam Kasan, Amanda Stein, Catherine Bogart, Matt Loughlin - took a crack at guessing what the final roster of Team Hughes will look like once the draft concludes. Here are our best guesses and who we would draft:

Team Hughes (Sam's Version)

Pastrnak

Kucherov

Boeser/Miller

Reinhart

Bratt

Lindholm

Connor



Demko

Georgiev

Sam’s Take: This is probably wishful thinking on my part to get both David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov on the same team. But I see a possibility even picking fourth and fifth (in a snake draft) of at least getting one and possibly both. Sam Reinhart is arguably having the best season of anyone of the possible draft picks though without the same name recognition. His 37 goals rank behind only Auston Matthews’ 40. Depending on need fills, Reinhart could fall. I would snag him quickly.

There’s also got to be some home cooking for New Jersey and Vancouver with both Hughes representing the club. So, I see a scenario where they try to add some teammates and buddies. Jack vying for Jesper Bratt, and Quinn opting to take some Canucks. I would address goalie very early. Every team will be pretty stacked so a goalie could be a difference maker. I’d snag Thatcher Demko and then opt for either Brock Boeser or JT Miller. Assuming Miller goes pretty high, I’d bet on Boeser being available.

Adding depth, Kyle Connor may be the most underrated and overlooked player in the NHL. Elias Lindholm is a solid player (perhaps trying to impress his new captain in Vancouver) and Alexandar Georgiev would be a great complimentary piece with Demko.

Team Hughes (Amanda's Version)

Boeser

Miller

Trochek

Barzal

Konecny

Bratt

Rielly



Demko

Shesterkin

Amanda's Take: Putting together this team was pretty easy. I thought, what would the mentality be of both Quinn and Jack going into this one? Well, as a middle child myself, like Jack, I thought, what would my older sister do to me on a public stage?

She’d do everything I didn’t want. Just because.

She’d take full control and do whatever she could just to bother me in the selection process. It’s just kind of how siblings can be.

So, Quinn takes the reins and first drafts all his teammates and then just to really grind the gears as the oldest brother, Quinn grabs hold of all the players who are on rival teams to Jack’s Devils, so here come players from the Islanders, Rangers and Flyers.

But then there’s a moment where Quinn will feel bad about it all, so he lets Jack choose his teammate Jesper Bratt.

Then, at some point in the process, both will realize they haven’t picked a single defenseman, so scanning the board they’ll pick up Morgan Rielly of the hometown Leafs, just to make sure that Team Matthews, along with Justin Bieber, doesn't get the entire Maple Leafs group.

Team Hughes (Catherine's Version)

Kucherov

Bratt

Barzal

Keller

DeBrincat

Dahlin

Vatrano



Hellebuyck

Demko

Catherine's Take: Of course, you never know how things can go and who gets picked, but this could be one way things pan out for Team Hughes in the player draft. Starting with Nikita Kucherov, who is having yet another impactful season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, sets up the Hughes brothers for success. He has 85 points through 49 games and is one of the top talents, so he would be someone for the brothers to look at with their first pick. I think Jesper Bratt will be another high grab for the Hughes brothers, even without Jack participating on the ice. Bratt’s speed, deception, and skill makes him a hard player to defend against. Give him room 3-on-3 and watch out.

Thatcher Demko has had an outstanding season for the Canucks and is a goaltender that can steal you games. I think he’s someone the Hughes brothers will strongly consider, especially as Elias Pettersson and Quinn both play with him on the Canucks. When it comes to the other half of the goaltender tandem, I think Connor Hellebuyck is a great option. He’s a consistently strong goaltender and is backstopping a top team in the league. With this goaltending duo, Team Hughes could be unstoppable!

When it comes to more depth on this roster I think Alex DeBrincat, Clayton Keller, Mathew Barzal, and Frank Vatrano can all bring skill, strong scoring, and some great 3-on-3 play. Round out the team with a defenseman in Rasmus Dahlin and it’s looking like a promising roster, especially as Dahlin leads all NHL defensemen in goals, bringing some offense with that defense.

Team Hughes (Matty's Version)

Crosby

Pastrnak

DeBrincat

Tkachuk

Dahlin/Bratt

Connor

Vatrano



Demko

Georgiev/Talbot

Matty's Take: My general thought is that the Team Hughes could have a USA look to the draft. The Hughes brothers played for the USNT Development Program and that means they have a group of friends to choose from.

There is some pressure to pick Jesper Bratt at some point since Pettersson was assigned by the league to the team and thus we have two Canucks on the team. You gotta keep your mates happy plus Bratt’s skills translate well to 3x3, but I think he will be picked a little later in the draft.

If they draft early - first or second - then I hope they take Sidney Crosby. He’s having a MVP-caliber season. He is “Mr. Golden Goal” and he is a fierce competitor. It doesn’t matter if it’s for fun, Sid’s there to win. I don’t think he’ll be around too much longer after that, so grab him when you can.

Despite his insane skills, I think David Pasternak will last for a bit - late second or early third. Matthews/Reilly have to go with one of their teammates and I think the other (Nylander or Marner) gets swept up quick. The game is in Toronto after all. Pasternak has it all: skill, hockey sense, desire to have fun, etc. He’d be a great pickup.

DeBrincat and Tkachuk come to mind in rounds three or four, going back to the USA theme. Plus DeBrincat’s passing is sublime and who knows what Tkachuk might try?

Then comes decision-time. If Dahlin is still available, do you get a second D-man behind Quinn, or do you go goaltending? Demko is an obvious selection. If Quinn wants him, he won’t want to wait too long. Can three Canucks help lead the team to victory? I would go with Demko then snap up Bratt if he’s available. If not, Dahlin.

Kyle Connor would be my next choice. All he does is score. Wicked snapper. And do I need to point out that he is from Shelby Township, Michigan? AND played for the University of Michigan? Throw in Vatrano, I believe he’ll be one of the players available later. Did I mention he’s American?

If they draft another goalie as their last choice, they will probably be down to Georgiev or Talbot. Grab either one.