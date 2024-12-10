Duggan, Devils Fight for Acceptance for All | FEATURE

Roughly a year-and-a-half ago, the Devils Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan stood in front of the entire Toronto Maples Leafs team, including then head coach Sheldon Keefe, in the club’s meeting room. She had a request.

“Everyone in the room, staff included, raise your hand in you’ve ever played in a professional hockey game.”

The vast majority of the room raised a hand, including Duggan.

“Raise your hand if you’ve ever played in international competition representing your country,” she continued.

Again, much of the room raised a hand, including Duggan.

And so on.

“Raise your hand if you’re married.” Hands raised, including Duggan.

“Raise your hand if you have kids.” Hands raised, including Duggan.

“Raise your hand if you’ve ever had to stand in front of someone and justify your right to be married.”

No one raised a hand. Except for Duggan.

“Raise your hand if you’ve ever had to fight to be recognized as a parent of your own children.”

No one raised a hand. Except for Duggan.

“It’s difficult to understand inclusion if you’ve never been excluded,” she poignantly remarked.