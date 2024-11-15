Duggan Named PWHL Hockey Ops Advisor | BLOG

New Jersey Devils Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan was named on Friday as a Special Consultant to Hockey Operations of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

Duggan, who originally joined the Devils in 2021 as manager of Player Development, is also a three-time Olympian, winning a gold medal in 2018 and a seven-time IIHF Women's World Championship gold medalist.

Below is the official announcement from the PWHL:

The has announced that Meghan Duggan, the Director of Player Development for the New Jersey Devils, will bring her expertise to serve as a Special Consultant to Hockey Operations for the league. Her leadership and experience will help strengthen the league in areas such as player safety, rules and standard of play, international federation relations, grassroots growth, and player development. Duggan is a three-time Olympian and one of the most successful players in U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team history.

“The PWHL in general, and our Hockey Ops department in particular, will benefit tremendously from Meghan’s experience and insight,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior VP of Hockey Operations. “Meghan is a long-time advocate for women’s hockey, a proven leader and an accomplished executive at the top levels of sport. As we continue to prioritize advancement and innovation in our game, Meghan will draw on her competitiveness, character, and a long list of hockey achievements to help move our league forward.”

“The opportunity to join the PWHL to continue to impact and help push the women's game forward is one that I am very excited about,” said Duggan. “This league and its players have just scratched the surface in terms of what they are capable of and I look forward to advising and assisting in any way that I can.”

Duggan is no stranger to the PWHL having served as a coach for Team Kloss for the league’s 3-on-3 Showcase during 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend festivities in February in Toronto. The Danvers, MA, native joined the Devils organization in May 2021 as Manager, Player Development and was elevated to her current role in May 2022. Duggan has previously served on the USA Hockey Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Women’s Advisory Committee. She was part of the inaugural group that was named to the NHL’s Player Inclusion Committee and has held various roles with the Women’s Sports Foundation including President, Committee Chair, Board of Trustees member and Athlete Ambassador. Duggan has used her platform throughout her career for mentorship and motivational speaking with a focus on gender equality, diversity & inclusion, leadership, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and teamwork.

One of the most decorated players in hockey history, Duggan won eleven medals (eight gold, three silver) competing for Team USA internationally across three Winter Olympic Games and eight IIHF Women’s World Championships. She capped off her storied National Team career as captain of the gold medal-winning squad in PyeongChang 2018. At the University of Wisconsin, Duggan led the Badgers to three National Championships and won the 2011 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, later being inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. Professionally, she played for the CWHL’s Boston Blades, winning two Clarkson Cups in four seasons, before spending two years between the PHF’s Buffalo Beauts and Boston Pride.