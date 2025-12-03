1000 Games, One Remarkable Man

Welcome to Jersey

And now, after all the miles and all the years in Dillon’s journey, New Jersey gets to see the lore of Brenden Dillon up close.

Dillon arrived in New Jersey at exactly the moment the Devils needed someone like him. It wasn’t just about adding a veteran; it was about adding the right one.

That was Brenden Dillon.

He’s someone people naturally gravitate toward. He treats people the right way, and always has.

"He genuinely cares about everyone in that room," Pesce said. "Not just the players, but the staff, the media, like anyone who's kind of in his circle. He cares so deeply about them, which is why he's so respected by his peers."

And for all his steadying presence, he's also the guy who can break the tension with a joke, settle a bench with a few calm words, or show younger players what being a professional really looks like.

"Dilly has earned everything," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "You know, some guys earn it when they're younger, and the work they put in, they're so talented that it's just sort of a red carpet and off they go. Dilly has earned everything. He's a tremendous character, a tremendous person, he is the ultimate competitor, does whatever it takes to win, and he's the ultimate team guy."

“He’s an unbelievable person and fits in unbelievably in our team,” Luke Hughes said. “Just his style of play, his physicality and what he brings to our D core is huge. And then, just as a person, you know, he's one of my really good friends. It’s funny saying that, when I'm 22, and he's 34.”

For all the shared experiences that Brenden Dillon has had with former teammates, none will get to experience what the New Jersey Devils locker room will: they get to share in, firsthand, this milestone moment. But they also know, as a team-first guy, he probably doesn't love the limelight of it all.

But Brett Pesce has been trying to help.

"I don't think he likes it," Pesce laughed of the attention. "Every time he plays a game, I start complimenting him, just for fun. He gets really uncomfortable and awkward about it. So we're working on it—just getting him to say, ‘Hey thanks, man,’ like a normal person.”

Because the truth is, Dillon has never been one to make anything about himself. And maybe that’s exactly why this moment lands so profoundly: it makes him pause, just for a breath, and feel what everyone around him has known for years.

At a thousand games, the story finally feels big enough to match the man telling it on the ice.

"He was willing to work for everything and work for every day, but he would've been grateful for just one, you know? Just a taste," Emma beamed. "It's almost unbelievable."

So, for a split second, before the puck drops, that tough on-ice persona may drop. He can stand there, be celebrated and embrace a moment that only the very few achieve. It will be his moment.

Then, true to who he is, he’ll go right back to work.

And here we are again at the core of Brenden Dillon: One remarkable man, who just so happened to have played 1000 NHL games.