Athletes’ Advice Fuels Dillon’s Recovery | FEATURE

It wasn't much of a hit, more of a bump, really. But something immediately did not look right.

For a player who has laid out some grueling, booming hits over the course of his NHL career, Brenden Dillon wasn't quite sure what had happened.

"It was confusing," a fully healthy Dillon said at the opening of training camp. "That's the word, confusing. I really didn't know what was wrong, what had happened because it's a play that's happened a million times for me, and I've been hit or fallen or punched way harder than that before."

It was alarming to watch as well.

‘It’ was the play that ended Dillon’s playoffs and season last April. Dillon buckled to the ice after an awkward collision with Carolina Hurricanes forward William Carrier in front of the Devils' net in Game 1. You could see Dillon attempt to get up from the ice, he makes it to his feet, before falling forward again. He tries it a second time. Again, he fell to his knees on the ice. When the play occurred, he also didn't receive the same signals from his body, indicating that nothing was particularly wrong. He tried desperately to get back on the ice with his teammates, but the Devils' training staff held him back against his better judgment.

"There was no real pain, for instance," he said. "And then once the training staff came out, got in, kind of went through everything, in between periods, it was so early in the game, it was like, Game 1, Stanley Cup playoffs, sounds buzzing, like you're just so excited. I mean, for me at the time, like I didn't have any pain or bodily signal that, you should not be going back out there."

“When that the injury happened, you’ve got to separate yourself, Brenden Dillon the hockey player and Brenden Dillon the person,” he shared. “And regardless if I played another hockey game or not, I needed to have something done to get back to one hundred percent. And at the time, I didn't realize my neck was as bad as it was. And maybe I was playing with that for a year, maybe a couple years, who knows? And that was just on that play, the straw that broke the camel's back.”

What came next was figuring out, well, what exactly came next.

"For the most part, with a knee injury, or the shoulder like, shoulder pops out, better repair the labrum," he said. "You know what it is, time frame, six to eight months. But when my neck injury happens? I didn't really know. There's not a whole bunch of guys that have had that in our sport."

Dillon revealed that he had an artificial disc replacement surgery after suffering a neck injury on the play.

He is now fully healthy and thankful to the Devils staff for always having his best interests at heart, like preventing him from getting back on the ice in Game 1 in Carolina. The Devils, decimated by injuries, forced the series to a fifth game with Dillon on the sidelines. He was never able to return. You can still see the wash of emotions across his face as he re-experiences the disappointment of the news.

"I'm so appreciative of how the Devils treated things, the medical staff, Fitzy, the whole process over the summer," he said. "The check-ins from our team staff, I had someone from the organization with me every step, helping me out, caring for me, checking in with me, making sure things went according to plan, and I feel incredibly grateful."