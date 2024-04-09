Devils Meet Leafs in Home-and-Home | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (37-36-5) vs. MAPLE LEAFS (45-23-9)

Head-to-Head

The Devils meet the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second and only time in New Jersey. The club’s met for the first time two weeks ago – March 26 – in Toronto. The Devils netted a 6-3 victory in that contest.

Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists while Jesper Bratt and Curtis Lazar each notched three assists in the game. Jack Hughes scored two goals. Goalie Jake Allen stopped 45 of 48 shots.

TJ Brodie had two assists for the Leafs while Joseph Woll took the loss.

The two teams meet for the final time this season in Toronto on Thursday night to close out the season series.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are looking to close out the season strong. They have four games remaining, and while they’re not officially out of a playoff spot, the chances are quite slim.

Jesper Bratt leads the club in scoring with 79 points on 25 goals and 54 points. He’s followed by Jack Hughes’ 74 points with a team-best 27 goals. Captain Nico Hischier has 26 goals and 63 points. Timo Meier is the fourth 20-goal guy for New Jersey with 25.

Rookie defenseman Luke Hughes paces the backend with nine goals and 45 points, which are the most points ever scored by a rookie blueliner in Devils history.

Maple Leafs Team Scope:

The Maple Leafs have already clinched a playoff spot and find themselves in the third spot in the Atlantic Division. They are still within striking distance of catching Florida for the No. 2 position (trailing by three points with one game in hand).

Toronto is playing the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games. They hosted the Penguins Monday night, winning 3-2 in overtime.

The Leafs are led by the transcendent talent of Auston Matthews, who leads the entire NHL with 65 goals and leads his team with 102 points. William Nyland has 40 goals on the year to go with 96 points. Mitch Marner (25 goals) and John Tavares (24) are the team’s other 20-goal guys with Tyler Bertuzzi (19) knocking on the door. Blueliner Morgan Rielly has seven goals and 54 points on the year. Goalie Ilya Samsonov started Monday night against the Penguins, so it's likely the Devils will face Joseph Woll.

By the Numbers:

Luke Hughes has a seven-game scoring streak with one goal and six assists in that span.

Bratt has an eight game scoring streak with 12 total points (3g-9a).

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle, LTIR)

Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Foote (undisclosed)

Marino (undisclosed)

Kahkonen (lower-body)

Maple Leafs

Edmundson (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Jarnkrok (hand, week-to-week)

Klingberg (hip, LTIR)

Liljegren (upper-body, week-to-week)

Murray (hip, LTIR)

Muzzin (neck LTIR)