Devils Get a Behind-the-Scenes Taste for Stadium Series | FEATURE 

When Jesper Bratt was growing up in Sweden, he and his friends had a routine. After school, the group would jump on their bikes and head to a local outdoor rink in a town next to his parents. Even if it was snowing, the kids would bike through the snow arriving at the undersized sheet that had no roof.

The games consisted of 3-on-3 or sometimes 4-on-4 play. And when it snowed, the kids would have to get shovels to clean up the ice surface.

“Before our own (hockey) practice started, we spent a couple hours outdoors,” he reminisced. “We played scrimmage games against each other outdoors. Just a bunch of good memories back home.”

It may or may not snow on Feb. 17 when the Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium in the latest installment of the NHL’s Stadium Series. But Bratt will enjoy the experience either way.

“I grew up watching some Winter Classic games. When there was snow it makes it a little more real,” he said. “I grew up playing outdoors a lot. It would be cool to get a little snow and a little nostalgic.

“Bringing it back like this and playing it on this level that we do is awesome.”

Bratt and teammates Nico Hischier and Timo Meier took a tour of MetLife Stadium on Wednesday. They stopped by the New York Football Giants locker room, saw the big board control room and even stepped onto the field where the first renditions of the ice rink are starting to form.

“It’s pretty impressive what they’re doing behind the scenes so we can have a good event,” Hischier said. I’ve watched those games. Being able to play in one, it was a game on the calendar that was circled for sure.”

“It’s really exciting to see the locker room,” Meier said. “See who they’re building the ice. It’s an incredible facility it raises the excitement for the upcoming event.”