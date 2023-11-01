Devils to Speak on Stadium Series | BLOG

The Devils, and the NHL, are holding a press conference Wednesday morning at MetLife Stadium in a preview of the upcoming 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against Philadelphia.

The contest, taking place at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17. The New York Rangers and New York Islanders will face each other Sunday, Feb. 18.

The Devils have previously played an outdoor game in 2014 at Yankee Stadium, a 7-3 loss, to the New York Rangers.

For more information on the event click here.