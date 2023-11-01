News Feed

Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Lazar: 'If We Tease You, We Like You' | STALL MATES 
Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE
Fresh Off A Win, Devils Back to Work | NOTEBOOK
Devils PK Superior in Win over Minnesota | GAME STORY
Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG
Hischier to Miss Game Against Wild | NOTEBOOK
Haula Nets Two, Devils Lose Hischier in 5-4 Win | GAME STORY
Devils Lose in Wild Affair Against Capitals | GAME STORY
Los Diablos contra a los Caps en la 2ª parte de juegos en noches consecutivas | PREVIA
El Círculo completo para Alvarez
Full Circle for Alvarez | FEATURE
Amanda Pelkey Announced as Devils Female Hockey Ambassador | RELEASE
Toffoli Hat Trick Downs Canadiens  | GAME STORY
Devils Host Hispanic Night Presented by Hijole! Tequila | RELEASE
The Right Fit | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Devils to Host Mascot Madness | RELEASE
Hischier, Haula Return | NOTEBOOK

Devils to Speak on Stadium Series | BLOG

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils, and the NHL, are holding a press conference Wednesday morning at MetLife Stadium in a preview of the upcoming 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against Philadelphia.

The contest, taking place at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17. The New York Rangers and New York Islanders will face each other Sunday, Feb. 18.

The Devils have previously played an outdoor game in 2014 at Yankee Stadium, a 7-3 loss, to the New York Rangers.

For more information on the event click here.