Devils to Host Gender Equality Night | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their annual Gender Equality Night on March 5, 2024, when they face off against the Florida Panthers for a 7:00 p.m. contest at Prudential Center. The club’s fifth and final Hockey Is for Everyone game of the season will celebrate the importance of gender inclusion in the sport of hockey through in-game features, activations and more.

Jerseys for the Devils’ Gender Equality Night were custom designed by local artist, Grace Martino, from Martinsville, New Jersey. Inspired by pop culture, art history, architecture and more, Grace uses elements of texture from tactile art in her digital designs and as seen through her customization of the crest. In her words:

“I've taken the logo we know and love and shifted it into a new perspective by making it three-dimensional and placing it over an isometric grid. This new architectural structure of the NJ represents the building up of young female athletes to become the next generation of sports industry professionals.

As I was designing, I was thinking back to the age I was when a lot of my teammates decided to stop playing sports, and at that age, coral and blue were two of my favorite colors. I chose purple not only to compliment the coral and blue, but to honor the PWHL for their inaugural season. The colors are stacked on top of each other so that the blue lines create an equal sign. The isometric grid is the foundation that supports the construction of the NJ, representing the support system we need to create for female athletes.

It means a lot to be given the opportunity to create something that will, hopefully, resonate with the next generation of young girls in the Devils fanbase and inspire them to keep pursuing athletics.”

The custom designed jerseys available to wear during player arrivals will be auctioned between March 5 and March 12, with proceeds benefiting Sadie Nash Leadership Project. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

In honor of the Devils’ Gender Equality Night, girls from the Jersey Girls Hockey Club will walk alongside Devils players upon arrival. The roles of Honorary Officials and Junior Captain will be represented by girls as part of the pre-game ceremony. The 2024 NJSIAA Girls High School Ice Hockey State Champions will be recognized prior to the National Anthem as well.

During the game, the First Intermission Youth Hockey Marquee Matchup will feature the Devils Youth Girls Hockey Program. Players from Gotham FC, the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Champions, will be in attendance and featured during a TV timeout. Additionally, Melba’s signature chicken and waffles will be featured as the “Food Item of the Game.”

Fans can follow along on the Devils’ social channels to see exclusive video content featuring the launch of the Jersey Girls Hockey Club, the Devils’ Youth Hockey & Growth Initiatives department on growing the game of hockey, staff panel participation, dedicated media opportunities and much more posted throughout Women’s History Month.

Funds raised through the night’s 50/50 will benefit Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization that uses a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running to inspire confidence within young girls.