Upcoming Devils Dates | BLOG

Keep track of where and when your Devils will be on the ice this September with this list of important dates

20240307vsSTL-24
By Amanda Stein
By Amanda Stein

It's September! We've made it through the summer months, and the 2024-25 NHL and Devils season is quickly approaching. In just over a week, Devils rookies will report to training camp and will head out to the annual Prospects Challenge in Buffalo before the veterans arrive.

Here's a list of a couple of important September (and two in October!) dates to track when and where your Devils will be on the ice!

Wed. Sept. 11: Rookie Report to Camp

PROSPECTS CHALLENGE

Fri. Sept. 13: Devils vs. Senators, 3:30 p.m.
Sat. Sept. 14: Devils vs. Sabres, 7 p.m.
Mon. Sept. 16: Devils vs. Bruins, 10 a.m.

Wed. Sept. 18: Veterans report, and training camp begins

PRE-SEASON

Sun, Sept 22: Devils vs. Islanders
Tues, Sept 24: Devils @ Canadiens
Wed. Sept. 25: Devils vs. Capitals
Fri. Sept. 27: Devils @ Islanders
Mon. Sept. 30: Devils vs. Rangers
Tues. Oct. 1: Devils @ Rangers
Thurs. Oct. 3: Devils @ Flyers

(All preseason games are scheduled for 7 p.m.)

