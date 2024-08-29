Devils to be Featured on 13 National TV Broadcast Games | BLOG

ESPN and WBD Sports announced on Thursday that the New Jersey Devils will once again be featured in 13 U.S. national game broadcasts. For the second season in a row, the Devils are designated to the maximum allowable national game broadcasts per team. The League has also announced time changes for several games. Separate from the national games, the NHL also announced the Jan. 22nd, 2025 game with Boston visiting New Jersey has a new start time of 7:00 p.m.

The Devils will be heavily featured on the national broadcasts during March, with six of their 13 games taking place in March. March is also one of the busier months for the Devils, playing 15 games. The Devils will finish their regular season on the national stage as well, with the final game of the regular season, hosting the Detroit Red Wings, will be featured on TNT, truTV and MAX.

The games assigned to national broadcasts are as follows: