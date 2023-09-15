Devils Fall to Sens, 5-2 | GAME STORY

Here are more observations from the game...

*The Devils had the start they wanted. They outshot Ottawa, 12-5, and exited the first period with a 1-0 lead. They played fast and were explosive, forcing the Senators to scramble much of the opening 20 minutes. If it were for the stellar play of Senators goaltender Leevi Merilainen, New Jersey could have extended that lead.

But in the second period the game shifted. Ottawa, which has the edge in size and physicality, started to assert its will. The second period became a physical battle, which was to the advantage of the Senators. They gobbled up the neutral zone and outmuscled the Devils, who couldn’t establish zone time. The Senators scored four goals in the middle frame, two on the power play, and New Jersey couldn’t overcome the deficit.

*I know I’ve written this before, but I’ll write it again. I think Filmon may end up being the steal of the 2022 NHL Draft. He was taken in the sixth round (166th overall) and the biggest knock on him was his size (6-foot-1, 160 pounds). However, he added 20 pounds of muscle heading into that draft and has continued to work on adding size. And I think it’s been pretty evident that he’s much stronger.

For example, when he was still smaller, he had to outthink his opponents by finding ways to weave into scoring areas and anticipating play. But now that he’s bigger and stronger, he’s better able to bully his way into prime scoring areas without getting muscled out.

That’s exactly what he did for New Jersey’s first goal. Filmon fought his way against the bigger Ottawa defenseman to position himself at the top of the crease. That’s where Simon Nemec found him with a pass, and Filmon (whose goal totals jumped from 23 to 47 in junior from his draft year to last year) buried his chance.

Filmon’s father and brother both had late growth spurts and he may have the same. Filmon has the smarts and the shot. Now, he’s got to keep working on his size and his potential is high.

*Defenseman Simon Nemec said he trimmed down his weight a bit over the same, which has allowed him to become a faster skater. The early returns on that investment appear to be paying off. Nemec looked very fleet of foot on the ice, accelerating quickly, pivoting on point and edging around tight corners.

Nemec’s skating ability, in fact, led to the game’s opening goal. He picked up a loose puck above the near circle, skated around a defender toward the goal line and then made a perfect pass to Filmon in the slot for the game-opening tally.

Nemec certainly has his eye toward the NHL and next week’s training camp. He’s off to a good start.

*It’s a big year for Clarke. He led Utica in goals last season with 25, and his offensive talents are obvious. He’s played the past three seasons in the American Hockey League (though one was premature due to the pandemic). And he’s looking to make a push for the NHL.

Clarke’s test will be the defensive side of the game. He’s taken great strides over the past few years, but if he’s going to hit the NHL it would likely be in a bottom-6 role with an emphasis on the defensive side of the game.

Clarke ripped in a goal on the power play in the third period against Ottawa. His shot went far side off the inside post and into the net. He said that he hopes to use the Prospects Challenge as a springboard to a successful training camp – which begins next Wednesday – and so far, so good.

*“Nasty” is the way one Devils scout described the play of defenseman Daniil Misyul. And he came as advertised. The Belarusian played hard, tough and physical. Sometimes toeing the edge, sometimes dipping that toe over. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound blueliner hit everything that moved, including a blow that knocked Greig momentarily out of the game. And he dropped the gloves with Jackson Stewart showing that he’ll back up that play.