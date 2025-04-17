Devils Round One Playoff Schedule | SCHEDULE

The NHL released the Devils' opening round Stanley Cup playoff schedule against the Carolina Hurricanes. Make sure to get your tickets for the upcoming home games at the Prudential Center.

Game 1: at Carolina, Sunday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET (TV: MSGSN, ESPN)

Game 2: at Carolina, Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET (TV: MSGSN, ESPN)

Game 3: at New Jersey, Friday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET (TV: MSGSN, TBS, Max)

Game 4: at New Jersey, Sunday, April 27, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: MSGSN, TBS, Max, truTV)

Game 5: at Carolina, Tuesday, April 29, Time TBD (TV: TBD)*

Game 6: at New Jersey, Friday, May 2, Time TBD (TV: TBD)*

Game 7: at Carolina, Sunday, May 4, Time TBD (TV: TBD)*

All games will be heard on the Devils Radio Network.