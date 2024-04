The Devils have recalled goaltender Akira Schmid from Utica of the American Hockey League, the club announced this morning.

Schmid, 23, has played 20 games for Utica this season, going 8-8-4 with a 3.12 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. He also appeared in 19 games for New Jersey this season, posting a 5-9-1 mark with a 3.15 and .895.

Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen suffered a lower-body injury Sunday night against Nashville.