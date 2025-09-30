Devils Practice with Shrunk Roster | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center a day after making several roster moves.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center a day after making several roster moves.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
The Devils are on the ice for a 10 a.m. ET practice with a full NHL roster look. Those participating include Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon, Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen, plus more.
Lines below...
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Devils Comeback Falls Short to Caps
GAME STORY: Romanov Shines in Loss to Sens
GAME STORY: Devils Double Up Islanders
WATCH:
RECAP: Caps 3, Devils 2 (SO) | Sens 2, Devils 0
HIGHLIGHTS: Caps 3, Devils 2 (SO) | Sens 2, Devils 0