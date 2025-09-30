Devils Practice with Shrunk Roster | NOTEBOOK

practice notebook
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center a day after making several roster moves.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!

Practice Group 1

The Devils are on the ice for a 10 a.m. ET practice with a full NHL roster look. Those participating include Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon, Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen, plus more.

Lines below...

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
WATCH:
 
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Keefe | Colliton | Diotte | Bordeleau | Hischier | Lachance

More News

Devils-Flyers Game Time Change | BLOG

Devils Make First Camp Cuts | BLOG

Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run

Romanov Shines Despite Loss to Sens in Québec  | GAME STORY

Devils' Comeback Falls Short in Shootout Loss to Caps | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Senators 2, Devils 0 at Quebec City

QUICK RECAP: Capitals 3, Devils 2 (SO)

Nemec seeking larger role with Devils, medal for Slovakia in Olympics

Devils Face the Capitals at Prudential Center | PREVIEW

Devils Visit Quebec City to Play the Senators | PREVIEW

Gritsyuk Skates with Jack and Bratt | NOTEBOOK

Devils Double Up on Islanders | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Islanders 2

Devils Resume Camp Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Dominate in Tilt with Islanders | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 6, Islanders 2

The Perfect Fit | FEATURE 

Camp Continues | NOTEBOOK