Romanov Shines Despite Loss to Sens in Québec  | GAME STORY

QUÉBEC CITY, QC - Half of the New Jersey Devils took a quick trip north of the border on Sunday morning to play a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in Québec City, Canada.

From the Videotron Centre, the home of the Québec Remparts of the QMJHL, the Devils dropped their matchup with the Senators 1-0.

The Senators iced close to a full roster, while the Devils had more of a make-shift look, but despite the discrepancy in rosters, the Devils and Senators went toe to toe nearly all the way through the sixty minutes.

It wasn't until less than five minutes to play that the Senators finally broke through on Georgi Romanov in the Devils net for the lone goal of the game. Stephen Halliday scored off of a backward pass from Tim Stutzle to beat Romanov on the 30th shot he faced.

Olle Lycksell hit the empty net to secure the Senators victory.

Despite the loss it was Romanov who put on a show with his 30 saves on 31 shots.

"He competed hard, he kept us in the game, made a ton of great saves," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Solid performance from him, he gave the guys hope throughout the game. It would have been a much tougher day here without him. He was full marks.”