Devils Left Looking for Answer in Toronto | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Perhaps in an effort to spark his team, captain Nico Hischier provided a jolt of emotion midway through the third period. Following a faceoff with roughly 13 minutes remaining, Toronto’s Matthew Knies began shoving Hischier, and after the official reset the draw, Knies challenged him. Hischier obliged, dropping the gloves in a fiery exchange before the two were separated by the referees and play resumed.

"He’s asking me to go, and I don’t really want to back down, so I said yes," Hischier said. "Obviously, tried to give the team a little spark there, but that’s kind of what my thought process was.”

Both players were called for fighting majors, for Hischier, it was his second career fighting major, and first since Dec. 10, 2021, against Nashville’s Mikael Granlund.

"Do we need some guys to step up and show some emotion and show some balls and play with some urgency and competitiveness and step out of character? Yeah, we need more of that, to that end I like it," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the moment in the third period. "I like that Nico did it and hopefully rubs off on the rest of the group in a positive way."

Unfortunately, in the moment the result was not what the Devils would have hoped for, with the Leafs finding a fortuitous bounce with a puck deflecting off of Jonas Siegenthaler and in behind Markstrom for the Leafs third goal of the night.

"You want to talk about gut checks, there's one," Keefe said. "The captain’s out there, taking on a big guy, he’s stepping up, out of character, we’ll see what we have with our group, but we need more guys that are going to show a little bit more. If you’re not going to score, give us a little bit more competitively, physically, and show that you’re working to find your way. There’s not enough of that. We’re just kind of going about our business.”

• After seeing the way the Leafs' first goal unfolded, Jacob Markstrom and Brenden Dillon spent much of the next TV timeout in a lengthy discussion. On the Bobby McMann goal, while the Devils were on the penalty kill, a failed clear resulted Leafs forward Nick Robertson stopping the puck at the blueline and able to find McMann who was skating through the high slot, as a result the Devils were caught in between coverage and in an attempt to block the incoming shot and get his stick on the play, Dillon went down to the ice, which appeared to screen Markstrom.

During the intermission, it looked as though the two were breaking down the play together, and I had to wonder, knowing good-guy Brenden Dillon, if he was apologizing for the screen.