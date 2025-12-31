LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Maple Leafs

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils visit the Toronto Maple Leafs

njd-tor-follow-live
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils visit the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Scotiabank Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White

Markstrom
Allen

MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP

Knies - Tavares - Domi
Maccelli - Laughton - McMann
Cowan - Roy - Robertson
Lorentz - Quillan - Jarnkrok

Benoit - Stecher
McCabe - Ekman-Larsson
Rielly - Myers

Woll
Hildeby

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils are in Toronto to take on the Leafs in the first half of a back-to-back.

