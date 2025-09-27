Devils Double Up on Islanders | GAME STORY

New Jersey beat the Islanders 4-2 on Long Island.

game-story-2025010042
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

ELMONT, NY - Luke Glendening is seizing his chance on a professional tryout with the Devils at training camp. The 36-year-old centerman struck first on Friday night against the Islanders, finishing a setup from defenseman Seamus Casey, who was making his preseason debut. Glendening has a goal and an assist through three games, but has stood out as steady and reliable no matter where he’s been slotted in the lineup.

“I think thankfully I’ve kind of felt this way my whole career,” Glendening said. “I’ve never been a top-end player, so I’ve always felt I’ve had to prove myself every year.”

Glendening scored his first goal of the preseason to open the scoring against the Islanders, while Nathan Légaré and Arseny Gritsyuk each added one of their own, while Angus Crookshank hit the empty net in the Devils 4-2 win against the Islanders.

Légaré is one of many players trying to standout in his opportunities during camp and the game against the Islanders was a good example of making the most of an opportunity.

“He’s giving everything that he has,” Keefe said. “Whether it’s first game, he’s palying hard, he’s engaged, he’s involved, he’s involved in a couple fights. Today he scores a huge goal, competing all game. He’s out to make an impression and I think he’s done that. He’s played extremely hard and made a real difference and impact in both games.”

“I think playing with (Glass) and Crookshank is a good opportunity for me,” Légaré said post-game. “It was easier to make plays. They’re guys that play in the NHL so it makes it easier for me.”

Marc Gatcomb scored for the Islanders midway through the second period to tie the game at 1 and Anthony Duclair scored the Islanders second goal with 3:10 to play.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Devils 4, Islanders 2
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Glendening | Malek | Légaré

Here are some observations from the game:

• With most of the Devils' regulars hanging back in New Jersey, it was Jonas Siegenthaler, Dougie Hamilton and Paul Cotter who were designated to wear the As on their jerseys as assistant captains.

• The Devils were forced down to 11 forwards early in the game when Marc McLaughlin went down with an injury. McLaughlin, who was playing on a line with Mike Hardman and Kevin Rooney, played just 29 seconds before leaving the game. On his first shift of the game, McLaughlin went to hit Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov behind the Islanders net. McLaughlin made contact but immediately looked to be in discomfort and skated off toward the bench. He left down the tunnel and was not able to return for the remainder of the game.

"There’s a definite injury there that will require him to miss some time,” Keefe said, saying that his camp is most certainly done.

• Seamus Casey made his preseason debut and served up a beauty of a saucer pass to Glendening on the Devils' opening goal. Casey was originally scheduled to play the first preseason game but was held out for a few extra days as a precaution, dealing with some minor bumps and bruises.

Casey played 16:03 and ended with two assists. He also, said head coach Sheldon Keefe, set the tone for the team early.

“I thought he was outstanding," Keefe said. "Especially out of the gate in the first period. His play really set the tone for us, got us on offense a bunch, he was hard and fast, good reads. I thought he was really good.”

Three preseason games in the books, three preseason appearances for Arseny Gritsyuk, Ethan Edwards, Brian Halonen, Luke Glendening and Juho Lammikko.

• The goaltending duties were split between Jake Allen and Jakub Malek. Each were to play roughly half of the game. Allen started in net, making 11 saves on 12 shots against. Malek took over and also made 11 saves on 12 shots, including some showstoppers.

Malek was very impressive in a first-ever preseason game, despite some admitted nerves.

"It was different with the speed but for me it was the same because for me it’s most important to get used to it for the small rink and I think it went well,” Malek said. "The first thing, was facing better players from the opposite team, and for me it was important to stay in my head, still concentrate. I’m happy with myself that I stayed concentrated and focus on my performance.”

The Devils continue their pre-season schedule with a splitsquad schedule, facing the Capitals at home on Sunday afternoon and the Senators in Quebec City. 

