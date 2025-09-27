Devils Double Up on Islanders | GAME STORY

ELMONT, NY - Luke Glendening is seizing his chance on a professional tryout with the Devils at training camp. The 36-year-old centerman struck first on Friday night against the Islanders, finishing a setup from defenseman Seamus Casey, who was making his preseason debut. Glendening has a goal and an assist through three games, but has stood out as steady and reliable no matter where he’s been slotted in the lineup.

“I think thankfully I’ve kind of felt this way my whole career,” Glendening said. “I’ve never been a top-end player, so I’ve always felt I’ve had to prove myself every year.”

Glendening scored his first goal of the preseason to open the scoring against the Islanders, while Nathan Légaré and Arseny Gritsyuk each added one of their own, while Angus Crookshank hit the empty net in the Devils 4-2 win against the Islanders.

Légaré is one of many players trying to standout in his opportunities during camp and the game against the Islanders was a good example of making the most of an opportunity.

“He’s giving everything that he has,” Keefe said. “Whether it’s first game, he’s palying hard, he’s engaged, he’s involved, he’s involved in a couple fights. Today he scores a huge goal, competing all game. He’s out to make an impression and I think he’s done that. He’s played extremely hard and made a real difference and impact in both games.”

“I think playing with (Glass) and Crookshank is a good opportunity for me,” Légaré said post-game. “It was easier to make plays. They’re guys that play in the NHL so it makes it easier for me.”

Marc Gatcomb scored for the Islanders midway through the second period to tie the game at 1 and Anthony Duclair scored the Islanders second goal with 3:10 to play.