Devils' Comeback Falls Short in Shootout Loss to Caps | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

Gritsyuk First Look with Hughes and Bratt

There was a lot of hype surrounding the arrival of 24-year-old Russian forward Arseny Gritsyuk to New Jersey. Thus far in the preseason, he has not disappointed. His skill is undeniable. And his shot – which many veterans in camp have called “elite” – has also been on display. Whether it was his booming one-timer goal on the power play in the opening preseason game or his breakaway score on Long Island Friday night, Gritsyuk showed that he has the offensive tools to already be an effective NHL player.

Thanks to his efforts, Gritsyuk was given a chance to skate with Jack Hughes -Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier-Timo Meier against Washington. He split time with each line as was planned prior to the game. He didn't get a lot of power-play time due to circumstance, but did convert his shootout attempt.

"He's a great player. He reads the ice really well," Hischier said. "You saw it out there. He has an unbelievable shot as well. For him it's an adjustment coming over here, but he's been doing a great job so far. He works hard too. He's a big guy. He gets into good shooting position and uses his shot." "He's just getting used to our league and used to our players," said assistant coach Jeremy Colliton, who handled the bench. "To get an opportunity to play with those different combinations, that's likely going to happen during the season, so just give him a little bit of a taste now to what that's like."

Lachance and Hameenaho Debut

Speaking of hype, it was hard not to build some of that for forwards Shane Lachance and Lenni Hameenaho, especially after their dominant showing at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. Lachance is a big, physical power forward with great hands in tight and on tips. Hameenaho is a strong and high motored Finn with skills off the charts.

Unfortunately, both men suffered injuries during the Prospects Challenge, so they had to wait until now to make their preseason debut. It’s a shame because both have a legitimate shot at earning a spot on the NHL roster and missing some time may have hindered their chances. However, there will still be plenty of opportunity to show they belong. Regardless of whether they start in the NHL or not, it’s likely we’ll see them at some point in Jersey during the year.

Lachance, who registered six hits, scored the game-tying power-play goal late in the third period showing great hands at the crease. A rebound shot from Jack Hughes popped into the air and Lachance batted it mid-air into the net (the goal even survived a goalie interference challenge). He works a lot on that hand-eye coordination.

"It's a huge part. Being a bigger body it's something I have to do, being where I want to be," Lachance said. "It's little things after practice, grabbing a defensemen or forward, throwing pucks down to you at awkward angles, stuff like that, just practicing everything is so important. All the goals have to go through the crease so it's important if you get there."

Hameenaho had one shot and four hits. While he didn't figure in on the scoring, it was a solid opening showing.

It was the first taste of NHL hockey (albeit preseason) for both men.

"There are some great plaeyrs on the ice," Lachance said. "It was good to get out there and get my first test of NHL hockey. Hopefully, I keep going from here."

Future Line with Melovsky?

One player that will most likely not start in Jersey, but has a bright future with the organization is playing between Lachance and Hameenaho. That would be center Matyas Melovsky. The Czechia native had another productive season with Baie-Comeau in the QMJHL last year with 26 goals, 57 assists and 83 points in 57 games.

Melovsky got his first taste of NHL preseason action. He handled himself well against a big and physical Capitals team. It was a great learning experience for the young talent.

Another Game for Glendening and Halonen

Other players fighting to earn a roster spot (or a contract) are Luke Glendening and Brian Halonen. Both appeared in their fourth preseason contest for the Devils.

Glendening scored against the Islanders on Friday. He went 56 percent in the faceoff dot. His ability to win draws may lead to his contract signing.

Halonen tallied a power-play goal in the preseason opener and has added two assists through the preseason. He finished with one shot against the Capitals.

Markstrom Extended Action

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom saw his most extended time during the preseason. After working just one period (and facing only three shots) Tuesday, Markstrom saw 17 shots through two periods against Washington. He'll likely work a full 60 minutes in one of the Devils' final two preseason games as he works to build his game toward the regular season.