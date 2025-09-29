Devils Make First Camp Cuts | BLOG

New Jersey is now down to 45 players, having made 16 cuts on Monday morning.

NJD Cuts Melovsky Squires

The New Jersey Devils have made their first round of Training Camp cuts. After starting camp with 61 players, New Jersey is now down to 45, having made 16 cuts today.

Loaned to Utica (AHL): G Tyler Brennan, F Josh Filmon, D Jeremy Hanzel, G Jakub Malek, F Cam Squires, and F Dylan Wendt

Placed on waivers Sunday with the intention to loan to Utica: F Ryan Schmelzer

Released from NHL Camp and will report to Utica: F Tag Bertuzzi, G Jeremy Brodeur, F Alexander Campbell, F Brian Carrabes, D Jimmy Dowd, Jr., F Jack Malone, F Matyas Melovsky, D Luke Reid, and D Jackson van de Leest.

