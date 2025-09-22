Devils, Prudential Center Announce Enhancements, Theme Nights | RELEASE

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today a series of exciting enhancements to elevate the fan experience for the upcoming season, including new food and beverage offerings from Eastback Kitchen in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, exclusive Black and Red member pricing on certain items, and a dynamic lineup of theme nights and giveaways. Fans can anticipate arena refurbishments, the final season of the popular “Jersey” jersey, exclusive merchandise collaborations with new and returning brands, and much more. This marks another exciting year the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center prioritize redefining the fan experience as they continuously roll out enhancements to further elevate Newark as a marquee destination for sports and entertainment.

This season, fans can enjoy new signature food and beverage offerings from Eastback Kitchen, the 2025 NHL Stanley Award winner for Venue Business Initiative, in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy at redesigned concessions destinations across all levels. In response to valuable fan feedback, Eastback Kitchen has introduced an expanded menu featuring healthier options, a non-alcoholic spritz, designated kid’s meals served in a souvenir Zamboni box, and more. A new crispy treat stand will allow fans to create their own chocolate treat at both Devils’ home games and Prudential Center family events. Fan-favorite concession souvenir items will return, including the beer hockey stick on select nights to be announced and garlic knots in a goalie helmet. Updated signage at concession stands will ensure these new items are easy to locate as well.

This season will also feature the B&R Eats menu featuring some of Prudential Center’s most popular items, available at select portables and stands throughout the arena, which will be reflected in the updated in-arena signage. B&R Eats provides affordable menu options for every Devils game this season for Black and Red Members and Partial Plan Holders (11+ game packages). Pricing ranges from $4.99 for a Hot Dog or French Fries to $9.99 for a Burger & Fries Combo or Cheese/Pepperoni Pizza, and much more. To unlock the B&R Eats specially priced menu, eligible fans simply need to scan a QR code at checkout available in the Rewards Program inside the Devils app. To learn more about becoming a member of the Black and Red presented by Citizens, visit newjerseydevils.com/membership.

Highlights of the new menu items include:

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese: A triple-cheese melt of American, provolone, and sharp white cheddar layered with a house-made cherry pepper bacon jam, pressed on thick-cut Texas toast, and served with a side of creamy Campbell’s tomato bisque. Sections 1, 118 and 126

Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with white cheddar, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, all stacked on a buttery toasted brioche bun. Sections 12 and 111

Pulled Pork Nachos: Tortilla chips smothered in gooey cheese sauce, piled high with tender pulled pork, fresh salsa, diced onions, tangy pickled jalapeños, and a sprinkle of cilantro. Section 4

Garlic Knots: Soft, pillowy knots brushed with garlicky olive oil and served with a rich, house-made marinara sauce for dipping. Sections 4, 16 and 130

Rice Crispy Treat: Chocolate covered crispy rice treats topped with a choice of M&M’s, Oreos, pretzels or sprinkles. Section 2

“Devils fans told us what they loved and what they wanted new, and then we went to work,” said Aron Zaks, Executive Chef of Eastback Kitchen at Prudential Center. “We spent the offseason listening, tasting, and testing to create a menu of new additions that are Jersey through and through. Being recognized with the NHL’s Stanley Award last season was an incredible honor, and we’re excited to build on that momentum with another year of Devils hockey, great food, and unmatched hospitality at The Rock.”

“Our goal is to raise our food and beverage game every season, and our fans’ input was essential in shaping what’s new this year,” said Dana Seiden, Senior Vice President, Business Operations, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “From new ‘Jersey’ themed offerings, upgraded kid’s meals, healthy options, and enhanced fan favorites, we’re making sure there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy on gameday.”

The club’s 2025-26 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule will welcome back fan-favorite nights such as Star Wars Night, Devils Down The Shore, Ring of Honor presented by Citizens and more. Giveaways this season will include a summer themed Jack in the Box, Brett Pesce bobblehead presented by RWJBarnabas Health, NJ Devil Lunch Box presented by MSG Networks, and much more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.

Additionally, the Devils will proudly carry the Made in Jersey spirit by highlighting local community and cultural groups including: Pride (10/22), People with Disabilities (12/1), Filipino Heritage (12/3), Jewish Community (12/11), Ukrainian Heritage (12/21), Faith & Family (1/14), Italian Heritage (1/27), Swiss Heritage (1/29), ASL (2/3), Black History Month (2/5), Irish Heritage (3/4), Portuguese Heritage (3/12), Polish Heritage (3/14), Women in Sports (3/16), and Autism Acceptance (4/9). These events reflect the Devils’ unwavering commitment to honoring the rich diversity of people, cultures, and experiences that make New Jersey bold, resilient, and uniquely vibrant. Tickets purchased for these nights will include unique t-shirts and other giveaways. For more information regarding group nights, visit newjerseydevils.com/groupnights.

Continuing the club’s commitment to season-long cultural engagement, the New Jersey Devils will welcome back Heritage Kitchen, a pop-up food and beverage initiative that supports small and local businesses throughout New Jersey in collaboration with Levy. Heritage Kitchen celebrates global cultures and cuisines by honoring culinary traditions highlighted during heritage nights and community celebrations throughout the season. This year, Heritage Kitchen will showcase the flavors and stories of the Asian and Pacific Islander, Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, and Women’s empowerment communities.

Additional theme night information is listed below and available at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.

October 16, 2025 - Home Opener presented by Citizens (vs. Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET) - All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel courtesy of Citizens as the Devils take on the Florida Panthers for the first home game of the season. Arrive early for the BMW Red Carpet Arrivals beginning at 4:00 PM including your Devils players, and stick around for Fan Fest presented by Citizens that will include a number of partner activations, live entertainment and appearances from NJ Devil, Woo Crew and Devils Alumni.

November 10, 2025 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential (vs. New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. ET) - The Devils and their fans honor our troops during this Monday night matchup. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive camo baseball hat courtesy of Prudential Financial. Additionally, there will be concourse activations, in-game features and more.

November 29, 2025 - Hockey Fights Cancer in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health (vs. Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m. ET) - Prudential Center turns lavender when the Devils host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health to help raise money to combat cancer. All fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer placard that will be featured during a special moment in-game.

December 13, 2025 – Devils Youth Foundation Day (vs. Anaheim at 12:30 p.m. ET) – Youth will run the show during this special afternoon game, as Devils will amplify the efforts and raise awareness of the impactful work done by the Devils Youth Foundation. Multiple community partners will be highlighted for their local and statewide efforts, and kids from all over the state of New Jersey will participate in a number of in-game features including the National Anthem, designing player headshots, player walk-ins, and more. Fans can also participate in a special auction featuring exclusive player bags with autographed merchandise and one-of-a-kind collectibles.

January 3, 2026 - Mascot Madness (vs. Utah at 3:00 p.m. ET) - Multiple mascots from around the NHL and sports teams in the area join Devils' mascot, NJ Devil, for some Saturday fun. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive an NJ Devil Lunch Box courtesy of MSG Networks.

Ring of Honor presented by Citizens – The date and fourth honoree will be announced at a later time. All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ring of Honor pin courtesy of Citizens.

February 25, 2026 – Devils Down The Shore (vs. Buffalo at 7:00 p.m. ET) - Devils Down The Shore returns for a second season as the warm Jersey Shore atmosphere comes to Prudential Center during the cold, winter months. The night will feature a number of summer themed activations, contests, and live performances. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive summer themed Jack in the Box giveaway.

March 7-8, 2026 – Youth Hockey Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health – The Devils will celebrate the next generation of our fans and youth hockey in New Jersey during USA Hockey’s Hockey Week Across America. The team will recognize the Dr. John J. McMullen Service Award winner as well. The first 9,000 fans in attendance on Sunday will receive a Brett Pesce bobblehead courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.

March 29, 2026 – Star Wars Night (vs. Chicago at 7:00 p.m. ET) – Star Wars Night makes its return to Prudential Center when the Devils take on the Blackhawks. Star Wars characters will take over the concourse and in-arena experiences throughout the night.

April 12, 2026 – Jersey Appreciation Night (vs. Ottawa at 7:00 p.m. ET) -The Devils will celebrate the fans during the last home game of the season with in-game prizes, activations, and “Jerseys off our Backs” post-game to celebrate the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jersey Shirsey commemorating the final season of the “Jersey” jersey.

The 2025-26 season also marks the final year of the popular “Jersey” jersey. Fans can expect activations, special merchandise drops, and fun content surrounding the “Jersey Jersey Bye Bye Tour.” Bid farewell to the Devils’ third jersey on the following dates: November 24 and 26, December 21 and 27, January 14 and 17, February 3 and 5, March 12 and 14, and April 12.

“We take great pride in weaving our bold, Made in Jersey spirit in every theme night, giveaway, and community and cultural celebration this upcoming season,” said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “These nights are more than just hockey, they are a celebration of the rich diversity of New Jersey, reflective of fan-favorite elements, and what connects our fans together to the game. As we say bye bye to our Jersey jersey, we look forward to engaging with our fans with special merch and activations to commemorate its final season.”

Fans will also notice refurbishments to the First and Second Suite Levels, presented by BMW, including premium wall covering, new suite entry portals, lightbox signage and hardware, enhanced modern LED lighting, two new LED screens in the suites concourse areas, new high-end carpet in a herringbone pattern and fresh paint. The Pier Club located on the Second Suite Level will be renamed the Verizon Lounge, offering the same elevated hospitality experience for fans since its inception last season. NJ's Sin Bin, located in Section 115 & 116, will be mascot NJ Devil's new home base at all Devils’ home games. NJ will host meet and greets and activate many of his in-game hijinks from this new fan experience area at Prudential Center.

Sponsored in-game elements will feature PlayStar Casino enhancing the excitement of the Devils’ Golden Goal promotion this season by extending the window of opportunity from 10 seconds to 30 seconds, giving fans even more chances to win $10,000. Based upon the popularity from last season, Chick-fil-A will continue sponsorship of the “Devils Score First at Home” in-game trigger promotion and on-ice family-friendly contests with product giveaways on six select game nights.

Expanding on the success from prior seasons, New Jersey-based clothing lines Jetty and Hazel will return as merchandise collaborations for brand new lines this season. The Devils will also welcome new and exciting brands to collaborate with, announced at a later time.