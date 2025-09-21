Gritsyuk Nets 2 Points in Preseason Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY

The Devils drop their preseason opener against the Rangers, 5-3.

AMR50271
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, NJ - Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe made it abundantly clear heading into the first preseason game of the year. This game wasn't about the results or the box score; it was a game where he wanted to give players an opportunity to compete for the available spots in the lineup. The Devils' coaching staff will have decisions to make relatively quickly as the preseason chugs along, and this was a first opportunity for some of those players to make their first impression of the season.

The only regulars on the Devils roster last season who suited up in the first game of the preseason were Paul Cotter, Cody Glass, Kurtis MacDermid and goaltender Jake Allen. Otherwise, the roster comprised of players making NHL preseason debuts or players making a push for an opening night roster spot.

The most intriguing of players heading into the game was Russian forward Arseny Gritsyuk, who finished the game with a goal and an assist.

For the 24-year-old, it was a wave of emotions through the 60-minute game as he experienced the NHL game for the first time.

“I am tired," Gritsyuk laughed. "A lot of battles, big speed, all guys are bigger than me, but I enjoyed this time. I had good partners, good team, couple of guys support me on the bench, Cotter a lot of time saved me on the ice. I’m feeling good.”

Gritsyuk scored a power play goal from the right side, with a laser of a shot that went top corner for the Devils' third goal of the game. It was a slight adjustment from where he had played the previous power plays earlier in the afternoon, and clearly one he's more comfortable with.

“I’m starting on the left side on the power play, I only played (there) a couple times in Russia,” Gritsyuk said. “And when we had the last power play, I went right side and I see what is my time for my shot. I’m feeling good. It was a good time.”

New Jersey dropped their preseason opener to the Rangers, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Brian Halonen opened the scoring for New Jersey with a power play goal in the first period.

Gabe Perrault, Dylan Roobroeck, Conor Sheary, Scott Morrow and Jonny Brodzinski all scored for the Rangers.

The Devils talk about Arseny Gritsyuk's first game and two-point effort in a 5-3 setback to NYR

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Rangers 5, Devils 3
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Gritsyuk | Cotter

Here are some observations from the game:

• Paul Cotter, Cody Glass and Kurtis MacDermid all wore an A on their jerseys for the game.

• Arseny Gritsyuk made his (preseason) debut for the Devils as he begins to get comfortable with the North American game.

“He’s an offensive player. So in a game like this, you want him confident, making plays, being himself offensively,” Keefe said before the game. “At the same time, it’s all the little things: energy, speed, comprehension of our system. Each player has an identity of who they are. Go out and be that.”

At 15:52 of the second period, Gritsyuk picked up his first point of the preseason, showing off his vision and slick passing abilities. With Rangers defenseman Casey Fitzgerald attempting to take away Gritsyuk's space, the Russian forward found the smallest of gaps to slide the puck past Fitzgerald's stick, as Cotter breaks free from coverage through the middle of the ice. Gritsyuk's pass hits Cotter's stick in the free ice, sending Cotter through the high slot with just enough room to make his play on Rangers netminder Jonathan Quick, burying his opportunity.

"Great little slip on Cotter’s goal," Keefe said of the play. "The more touches he got in the second half of the game, I thought Grits started to come alive a little bit. That was positive to see."

LOOK BACK

Gritsyuk predominantly lined up with Cotter and Glass, two of the forward regulars on the Devils last season, who suited up for the preseason game. After the opening period, Gritsyuk led the team with six shots on goal. To start the third, Keefe had Juho Lammikko centering a line with Gritsyuk and Cotter on his wings.

• Paul Cotter was credited with 10 hits.

“I haven’t hit anyone in a couple of months, so that was nice," he laughed. "It’s nice to get back in the swing of things.”

• This afternoon was a first look at defenseman Ethan Edwards, who has been a standout through the opening of Devils camp. In his first preseason game, Edwards was paired up with Austin Strand as the Devils' second defensive pairing. The 24-year-old was the only defenseman to end the game with a positive plus/minus rating, at plus-1 and led the D-corp with five blocked shots. Edwards played 19:44.

“I thought he did a good job," Keefe said. "His skating again, even though it’s not the NHL out there, that was a fast game. It was up a couple notches from practices and the scrimmage that we had. The game was a little chaotic, and usually when games are chaotic, it leads to a lot of speed and a lot of pressure on the puck, because guys are just chasing it around a lot. But his skating stood out, there wasn’t a lot of bad things that happened when he was out there.”

• Jake Allen opened the game in net for the Devils for his first touch of the preseason. The plan in place had Allen playing the opening 20 minutes before being replaced by Nico Daws for the final two periods. Allen faced made nine saves on 10 shots against, while Daws was certainly shaking off the off-season rust. Daws made nine saves on 13 shots.

Allen's afternoon was complete after the first period entirely, with Jeremy Brodeur serving as Daws' backup for the remainder of the game.

After spending the previous three seasons as the 'eye-in-the-sky' during games, sitting in the press box, communicating with the rest of the staff on the bench during games. This season, he shifts from that role to taking on a more hands-on approach during games, working behind the bench alongside head coach Keefe, associate coach Jeremy Colliton, and assistant coach Brad Shaw.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils continue their pre-season schedule at home against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

QUICK RECAP: Rangers 5, Devils 3

PATH Travel to Prudential Center | BLOG

Athletes’ Advice Fuels Dillon’s Recovery | FEATURE

Day 3 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Will Lean on Defensive Depth | FEATURE 

MSG Networks Announce 2025-26 Devils Telecast Schedule

Training Camp Scrimmage | NOTEBOOK

Devils Open 2025 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

Fitzgerald: 'We Will Be Signing (Luke)' | BLOG

Hughes Excited to Return to Play | FEATURE

A Burning Desire | FEATURE

Fitzgerald, Scoppetto Named to Team USA | BLOG

Devils Unveil 2025 Training Camp Roster | BLOG

Stand Outs from Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

Devils Wrap Prospects Challenge in Buffalo | GAME STORY

Watch the Archive of All Three Games From Buffalo

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 6, Devils 4

From Graduation Stage to Pro Spotlight | FEATURE 