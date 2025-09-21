Gritsyuk Nets 2 Points in Preseason Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe made it abundantly clear heading into the first preseason game of the year. This game wasn't about the results or the box score; it was a game where he wanted to give players an opportunity to compete for the available spots in the lineup. The Devils' coaching staff will have decisions to make relatively quickly as the preseason chugs along, and this was a first opportunity for some of those players to make their first impression of the season.

The only regulars on the Devils roster last season who suited up in the first game of the preseason were Paul Cotter, Cody Glass, Kurtis MacDermid and goaltender Jake Allen. Otherwise, the roster comprised of players making NHL preseason debuts or players making a push for an opening night roster spot.

The most intriguing of players heading into the game was Russian forward Arseny Gritsyuk, who finished the game with a goal and an assist.

For the 24-year-old, it was a wave of emotions through the 60-minute game as he experienced the NHL game for the first time.

“I am tired," Gritsyuk laughed. "A lot of battles, big speed, all guys are bigger than me, but I enjoyed this time. I had good partners, good team, couple of guys support me on the bench, Cotter a lot of time saved me on the ice. I’m feeling good.”

Gritsyuk scored a power play goal from the right side, with a laser of a shot that went top corner for the Devils' third goal of the game. It was a slight adjustment from where he had played the previous power plays earlier in the afternoon, and clearly one he's more comfortable with.

“I’m starting on the left side on the power play, I only played (there) a couple times in Russia,” Gritsyuk said. “And when we had the last power play, I went right side and I see what is my time for my shot. I’m feeling good. It was a good time.”

New Jersey dropped their preseason opener to the Rangers, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Brian Halonen opened the scoring for New Jersey with a power play goal in the first period.

Gabe Perrault, Dylan Roobroeck, Conor Sheary, Scott Morrow and Jonny Brodzinski all scored for the Rangers.