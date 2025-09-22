The Perfect Fit | FEATURE 

For Allen, too, there's unfinished business here in New Jersey, even with just a year and a half under his belt in the Garden State. He feels a part of something here. He is finely attuned to what is being built here and wants to be a part of it. His voice carries weight.

"I think we put together a solid season," he reflected. "I don't think it was great, but I think it was solid. It was obviously good enough to get us in the playoffs. And obviously, we were decimated at that point. I think the biggest thing for us, we never really strung together a stretch of wins all year. And that, to me, just screams consistency."

That, he says, will be the biggest challenge for this group in the upcoming season.

It's simple. But it's not.

"I think if we can find consistency, consistency within our game, it should just take us to where we all go," Allen said. "I think it's a complicated word with a simple philosophy."

"Consistency wins in this league," he said. "So you can have a lot of days and nights where you're not going to have your A stuff, but you still find a way to win because your team knows how to play at the right times, the right minutes, carry their emotions properly, handle themselves properly, realize that, 'Hey, boys, we don't have our stuff tonight. Let's pivot here. Let's do this and this and this, and find a way to win. Let the other team make mistakes.'

"And I think that's maturity for one, so I think our group still is getting another year older, but consistency wins in this league," he continued. "And I think if we can realize that we're a good hockey club, if we can just be consistent, it doesn't have to be perfect every night. I think that's the biggest thing that teams think it's got to be tic tac toe, in the net. It's going to be winning five to one. It really is just about consistency. I think consistency always gets you where we want to go, which is a playoff team, it gets your group heading in the right direction. It gets everyone on the same page, gets brings confidence to people."

His experience is invaluable, and his analytical and realistic approach to the game is a true asset for this team. He is very much part of the locker room leadership. He's identified multiple times that this is in all likelihood his final NHL contract, he'll be 40 when the five years come to an end, and he wanted to be in a spot where he could win, where hopefully, in his final years, he can go out on top of the mountain, hoisting the Stanley Cup, just as he did in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

His last year and a half in New Jersey gave him every indication that it's most certainly possible but will require the group taking a new step.

"If you don't have a realistic outlook on things you're already set up for failure," Allen said. "That's my thing on it, you've got to have a realistic outlook. And I think our realistic outlook is: we have a good team, that's the way that our group should feel. I feel that way. We should be optimistic that we're fortunate that we're on a good team. There's a lot of teams in the league that have a good team, especially on paper, and obviously, you gotta put it together. But I'm optimistic with our group.

"We're in a situation where, again, we're trying to take another step," he added. " I think it's just one step at a time and see where it goes. That's the way that I want to approach it this year. And I think a lot of the guys do and we got some new faces, but most of the same guys back and a couple new coaches, so there should be a lot of optimism with a healthy group."

For the Devils, Allen’s value extends far beyond his play in net. Whether it’s guiding teammates in the locker room or calming things down during the heat of a game, or being Jacob Markstrom's biggest fan, Allen’s presence provides balance and assurance.

That combination of poise and a proven track record makes him, above all, the perfect fit.