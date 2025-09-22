The Perfect Fit | FEATURE 

When Jake Allen arrived in New Jersey on March 8, 2024, he had no idea what scenario he was stepping into. It was, he said, very much a blank slate.
It was before the arrival of Jacob Markstrom, who would be added to the fold that upcoming summer, but he also knew that general manager Tom Fitzgerald was going to be aggressive in bringing in a veteran goalie to partner with Allen for the 2024-25 NHL season.
When the tandem was united for the start of the 2024-25 NHL season, it wasn't just about a healthy goaltending rotation; it became a stabilizing force. Together, they created reliability in the crease, and that kind of trust between veteran goaltenders not only helps a team navigate a long season but also provides the backbone for a Devils team with high expectations.
It was a perfect fit.
It was the trust and partnership he developed with Markstrom that played a big role in Allen's belief that New Jersey is the right spot for him on what will likely be his final NHL contract. It has been a partnership like no other in Allen's career. It was the first time he was in tandem with a goalie who was in the exact same moment in their career.
"I think we've been through a lot of the same stuff. I've played against Marky since we were 17, we played against each other longer than we were alive, for 18 years," Allen joked. "I think I understand a lot of what he's been through. He's been in the minors, I've been in the minors. We've been backups. We've both been starters in the league, we've both had lulls. We both had unbelievable streaks. I think it's just the parallels are very similar. So I think it's very easy for me and also for him, to have an appreciation of the day in, day out grind. And we're both the same age, it's not like we're 21 anymore. we're not spring chickens. There's days when we're not feeling great coming to the rink, like, that's the reality of it. That's the reality of being an NHL professional athlete.
"But as you get older, I think we appreciate those things and what you go through to get ready and to prepare and to play, and I know when he's playing, maybe his body's not feeling great, it's the same thing with me, but that's that's part of the enjoyment of it, as part of the what you get, of the grinding to get to your results, and part of the process that makes those results so special," he added. "And I think that's just the biggest thing. It's just we're so similar because we've been through so much of the same stuff, yeah, and we appreciate the same thing."