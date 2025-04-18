Final Practice Before Game 1 | NOTEBOOK

By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing Saturday afternoon at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center before flying to Carolina.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Player Interviews: Cotter | Kovacevic | LHughes
Feature Article: 3 Keys to the Series

Practice Info

The Devils had their full compliment of players take part in practice. Looks like the same groupings from yesterday as well.

The Devils used the following power play units:
PP1: Hughes, Bratt, Meier, Mercer, Hischier
PP2: Hamilton, Palat, Glass, Sprong, Noesen

DEVILS NOW: Go Time
 
 
PRACTICE RAWS: Hischier | Pesce | Palat | Keefe

