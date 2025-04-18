Final Practice Before Game 1 | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Saturday afternoon at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center before flying to Carolina.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing Saturday afternoon at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center before flying to Carolina.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Devils Now: Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: 3 Keys to the Series
The Devils had their full compliment of players take part in practice. Looks like the same groupings from yesterday as well.
The Devils used the following power play units:
PP1: Hughes, Bratt, Meier, Mercer, Hischier
PP2: Hamilton, Palat, Glass, Sprong, Noesen
In Case You Missed It
READ:
DEEP DIVE: Round One Series Preview
FEATURE: Hamilton Aims for Playoffs
NOTEBOOK: Friday's Practice Coverage
SCHEDULE: Round One
WATCH:
DEVILS NOW: Go Time
OTAS: Canes on Deck