As far as Palat is concerned, it appears to be all systems go for Game 1 Sunday.

“I feel good. Good practice today with the group,” Palat said. “I’m happy.”

“He’s totally fine,” Keefe said. “He’s good.”

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, out since Feb. 4, has been skating. But the club doesn't anticipate he'll be available to play in the opening round.

"It would be a surprise to me and our team (if he plays)," Keefe said. "They haven't told me he definitely won't play. But I haven't even asked becasue everything I was told was it would be well into May before he would be a possibility."