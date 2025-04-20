Hamilton aims to 'get back to where I want to be' for Devils in playoffs

NEWARK, N.J. -- The return of Dougie Hamilton couldn't have come at a more opportune time with the New Jersey Devils preparing for what they hope will be a long Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The 31-year-old defenseman returned Wednesday after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury, and was not restricted in any way during a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center. He had four shots on goal and blocked four shots in 23:43 of ice time.

Hamilton showcased all the skills Devils teammates and coaches have become so fond of with the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes set to begin.

"It's definitely a step," Hamilton said after his first game since he was injured in a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on March 4. "Obviously playoffs is going to be a harder game than [Wednesday], but it's good to get that and a couple practices coming up. Hopefully I'll feel more comfortable and get back to where I want to be right away.

"When you're doing something all the time, it just comes naturally."

New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe knows getting back to where Hamilton was prior to the injury won't come overnight, particularly at the outset of the playoffs.

"He looked really confident, comfortable, and made lots of plays," Keefe said. "We got his minutes up in the third period (11:13) to get him playing with an elevated heart rate. I talked to him at the start of the third period and he said he was doing great. He was in some offensive spots to get some pucks to shoot."

Despite being limited to 64 games because of the injury, Hamilton still led Devils defensemen in goals (nine) and was second in assists (31) and points (40) while averaging 19:51 of ice time.

"He's a pro, he's done it for a long time," Keefe said. "For anything he might lack in terms of the conditioning and all that, I think he should make up for the fact he's very well-rested."