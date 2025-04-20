Hamilton aims to 'get back to where I want to be' for Devils in playoffs

Defenseman ready to ramp up game after return from lower-body injury

Dougie Hamilton NJD

© Rich Graessle/NHLI

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- The return of Dougie Hamilton couldn't have come at a more opportune time with the New Jersey Devils preparing for what they hope will be a long Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The 31-year-old defenseman returned Wednesday after missing 18 games because of a lower-body injury, and was not restricted in any way during a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center. He had four shots on goal and blocked four shots in 23:43 of ice time.

Hamilton showcased all the skills Devils teammates and coaches have become so fond of with the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes set to begin.

"It's definitely a step," Hamilton said after his first game since he was injured in a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on March 4. "Obviously playoffs is going to be a harder game than [Wednesday], but it's good to get that and a couple practices coming up. Hopefully I'll feel more comfortable and get back to where I want to be right away.

"When you're doing something all the time, it just comes naturally."

New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe knows getting back to where Hamilton was prior to the injury won't come overnight, particularly at the outset of the playoffs.

"He looked really confident, comfortable, and made lots of plays," Keefe said. "We got his minutes up in the third period (11:13) to get him playing with an elevated heart rate. I talked to him at the start of the third period and he said he was doing great. He was in some offensive spots to get some pucks to shoot."

Despite being limited to 64 games because of the injury, Hamilton still led Devils defensemen in goals (nine) and was second in assists (31) and points (40) while averaging 19:51 of ice time.

"He's a pro, he's done it for a long time," Keefe said. "For anything he might lack in terms of the conditioning and all that, I think he should make up for the fact he's very well-rested."

BOS@NJD: Bratt, Hamilton team up for PPG

Brenden Dillon, Hamilton's defense partner against the Red Wings, knows his value when healthy and on the top of his game.

"He impacts the game so many different ways," Dillon said. "The ice time he eats 5-on-5, there's the power-play impact ... to lighten the load on Luke Hughes. Now, you have two units that can move the puck around.

"There's not many who can beat a goalie clean from the blue line, and he's one of them. I think it's just getting the timing back, getting the passing back. You can back skate and do as many bike rides as you want, but to get back in the swing of things ... there's going to be no easing into it for Game 1 against Carolina."

One of Hamilton's greatest assets has always been a knack for consistently generating shots on net for tips, deflections and rebounds. Since entering the League in 2012-13, Hamilton ranks fourth among all active defensemen in shots on goal (2,395), behind only Brent Burns of the Hurricanes (3,056), Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators (2,776) and Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins (2,417).

He has a flair for the dramatic, too; Hamilton's biggest Devils impact to date may have been his overtime goal at the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round after New Jersey trailed the series 2-0. After finding his spot in the right face-off circle off a pass from forward Jesper Bratt, Hamilton wired a shot past Igor Shesterkin at 11:36 of the extra period for a 2-1 win.

The Devils won three of the remaining four games to eliminate the Rangers in seven.

Hamilton has scored 129 goals since the 2015-16 season, fourth among active NHL defensemen behind Josi (152), Burns (147) and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning (132).

A veteran of 66 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Hamilton was asked if he feels ready for the postseason grind following the long layoff.

"I mean, I just played my first game in six weeks," he said with a grin. "Body-wise, yes, I feel good. But I'm just trying to get used to playing hockey again with 10 guys on the ice instead of me and the skills coach, so it's good. It's a step and I'll try to get better for next game."

