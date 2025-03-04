Devils Acquire LaChance | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has acquired forward Shane LaChance from Edmonton for facilitating an existing trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins for Trent Frederic. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

To receive LaChance, New Jersey trades the rights to unsigned draft choice forward Petr Hauser, and have agreed to retain 50% of all future obligations to Frederic’s contract for the 2024-25 season.

The Oilers and Bruins concurrently announced the larger transaction which includes sending Hauser to Edmonton.

LaChance, 21, is in his second season with Boston University (Hockey East) at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward has recorded 25 points (10g-15a) in 32 games this season. His goals, assists, and points totals all rank in the top five for Boston skaters in 2024-25, while his five game-winning goals rank second (tied) on the team.

The lefthanded shot has totaled 52 career points (23g-29a) in 72 games at the NCAA level and was named team captain for the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, LaChance was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 4, 2023. He also earned Hockey East All-Academic honors in 2023-24.

Born on August 30, 2003, in Andover, Massachusetts, the Oilers selected LaChance in the sixth round, 186th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. Before his collegiate career, LaChance spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with Youngstown from 2021-22 to 2022-23. Youngstown named LaChance team captain in 2022-23, leading the team to a USHL Clark Cup championship that same season.

Shane’s father, Scott, played 819 NHL games over 13 seasons for the NY Islanders, Montreal, Vancouver, and Columbus. Scott is currently the Devils’ Head of U.S. Scouting.

Hauser was a fifth-round pick, 141st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.