Allen, Kahkonen Participate in First Practice | NOTEBOOK

Three's Company

The situation Jake Allen found himself in while in Montreal this season was a rather unusual one. The Canadiens have carried a roster with three goaltenders all season long with Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. That dramatically changes the pace and flow that goaltenders are more familiar with and was certainly an adjustment.

"It was difficult. It was the situation that we were dealt with," Allen said from his locker stall at Prudential Center, "The other two guys handled it great. It wasn’t easy for them either. It’s not ideal. But that’s what they chose to do. We had to accept the role that we were given."

Now, with his focus fully shifted to New Jersey, he enters a situation where the likely scenario will be Allen and Kahkonen sharing the load most of the way. While Daws, for now, remains with the Devils club, general manager Tom Fitzgerald indicated on Friday, that Daws will likely end up back with the Comets once Allen is able to play and has a few practices under his belt.

"I’m excited that Jersey wants to give me a chance here," Allen added, "I’m looking forward to helping this team down the stretch and continuing into next year as well. It feels like a new challenge for me, a new opportunity. Almost eight years in St. Louis, four years in Montreal and I get a fresh start here with the Devils. I’m excited."

With Intention

Interim head coach Travis Green rarely makes his way to the whiteboard, gathering his team to talk during practice. Each coach does things their way and this appears to be Green's. He explained that he prefers to "pre-board" practice before the team goes on the ice, giving them the first three or four drills in advance, so when practice starts there are no major stoppages and the pace flies.

"Obviously a lot of the drills are a little bit new to them, so if I go to the board right now it’s probably because they haven’t seen the drill yet," Green explained, "So you have to and I didn’t want to give them too much before practice. We pre-boarded the first three or four drills, they’re going to make mistakes though as well, when you’ve got new drills. I’m trying not to throw too much at them all at once as well.”

Green said the intention behind his practice philosophy is to keep the pace of practice up, and "work on conditioning within practice", as they say, you play how you practice.