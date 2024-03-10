The New Guys | FEATURE 

But Allen isn’t just in New Jersey to teach, he’s here to perform. The team not only acquired him to help with their playoff push this season, but for his services next year as his contract runs through the 2024-25 campaign.

“For me, it’s a chance to get a few more games under my belt this year and in a rhythm,” said Allen, who was part of a three-goalie rotation in Montreal. “I don’t think I’ve played two games in a row for a long time. It’ll be good for me to get back into that at some point here, get back in the lineup.”

While Allen is under contract next season, Kahkonen isn’t. Which is why he was anticipating his former employer, the Sharks, to move him at the deadline.

“It’s always a little shock when you get traded. I knew to expect it this time around,” he said. “My contract is up after this year. That’s usually the case for those players, you could get traded. I found out, pretty quick turnaround. Now I’m here. Everything has been pretty good. The players and staff have been really welcoming. I’m really happy to be here.”

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Finn hasn’t been on the ice for a few days. So, the first practice was good in many facets.

“Pretty good pace for practice. It was good to get out there,” Kahkonen said. “I haven’t been out there for a couple days now. It was good to shake off some rust and be ready to go here.”

Kahkonen played 31 games for San Jose this season while the franchise has undergone a rebuild. Many nights, the Sharks were heavily reliant on their goaltender. He posted a respectable .895 save percentage in tough circumstances.

“It’s not the easiest position. At the end of the day, you just try to do your job as best as you can,” Kahkonen said. “Try to battle. Try to give the guys a chance. Some games you may have to make 50 saves. Some games you may have to make 20. Whether it’s 50 saves or 20, you have to be dialed in and try to do your job.”