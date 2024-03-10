The New Guys | FEATURE 

New goalies Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen joined the Devils for their first practice

Kahkonen copy
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The two newest Devils arrived in Newark and participated in their first practice with their new team on Sunday afternoon at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside of the Prudential Center.

Jake Allen, 33, and Kaapo Kahkonen, 27, were each acquired by the Devils during Friday’s NHL trade deadline – from Montreal and San Jose respectively – and were able to join the team just two days later.

Jake Allen & Kaapo Kahkonen at first Devils practice

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for me. I’m super excited to be here. It happened really quick,” said the 10-year veteran Allen. “Thursday night through Friday working with the Visa to get down here (from Canada). I’m really excited to be here. I only met the guys right before practice. They all seem great and I’m looking forward to getting to know them more.”

Allen, who won a Stanley Cup title with St. Louis in 2019, still needs Visa clearance before he can make his Devils’ debut.

“I just want to get my feet under me this week and hopefully get into a game this weekend,” Allen said.

Allen has seen and done it all during his career. He’s been at the top, winning the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019, and at the bottom with a rebuilding Montreal club. The lessons he’s learned he can now pass on to the organization’s younger goaltenders – including Nico Daws and Akira Schmid – in a mentor role.

“I’ve been in the league for a long time. I’ve seen a lot of things,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot of things on the good and bad side. I think I have a lot of experience to give to these guys. I’m one of the older guys on the team now. Bring a good presence in the locker room. You have to be good people first and we’ll deal with the on-ice after.”

Allen speaks to media after Sunday's practice

But Allen isn’t just in New Jersey to teach, he’s here to perform. The team not only acquired him to help with their playoff push this season, but for his services next year as his contract runs through the 2024-25 campaign.

“For me, it’s a chance to get a few more games under my belt this year and in a rhythm,” said Allen, who was part of a three-goalie rotation in Montreal. “I don’t think I’ve played two games in a row for a long time. It’ll be good for me to get back into that at some point here, get back in the lineup.”

While Allen is under contract next season, Kahkonen isn’t. Which is why he was anticipating his former employer, the Sharks, to move him at the deadline.

“It’s always a little shock when you get traded. I knew to expect it this time around,” he said. “My contract is up after this year. That’s usually the case for those players, you could get traded. I found out, pretty quick turnaround. Now I’m here. Everything has been pretty good. The players and staff have been really welcoming. I’m really happy to be here.”

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Finn hasn’t been on the ice for a few days. So, the first practice was good in many facets.

“Pretty good pace for practice. It was good to get out there,” Kahkonen said. “I haven’t been out there for a couple days now. It was good to shake off some rust and be ready to go here.”

Kahkonen played 31 games for San Jose this season while the franchise has undergone a rebuild. Many nights, the Sharks were heavily reliant on their goaltender. He posted a respectable .895 save percentage in tough circumstances.

“It’s not the easiest position. At the end of the day, you just try to do your job as best as you can,” Kahkonen said. “Try to battle. Try to give the guys a chance. Some games you may have to make 50 saves. Some games you may have to make 20. Whether it’s 50 saves or 20, you have to be dialed in and try to do your job.”

Kahkonen speaks to media after Sunday's practice

Going from a team that never had a chance to make the playoffs to one that is still fighting for a spot is a lift for Kahkonen.

“Going into games, the goal is to win the game. Actually, chase something, that’s motivating,” he said. “That’s what you want as a player, as an athlete. The games are meaningful and you have a goal that you’re working towards.”

The duo’s new coach, Travis Green, liked what he saw in his initial practice.

“I thought they both looked sharp,” Green said. “It’s good to have them here. Anytime you trade for a player you want to get them into action, get them into practice. Integrated with the group. It was nice to have them on the ice.”

