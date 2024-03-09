Devils Homestand Concludes with Loss to Carolina | GAME STORY

NEWARK - A sharp angle shot at 2:50 of the third period by Carolina's Jesperi Kotkaniemi broke a draw between the Devils and Carolina Hurricanes, leaving the Devils to play catchup in a 2-1 deficit.

It was a tightly contested matchup, with little room for fancy playmaking and requiring board battles, and dump and chase plays to generate shots. The game was also highly physical and the Devils, despite the loss, played a competitive game. New Jersey was credited with 27 hits, more of a rarity for the Devils game than the Hurricanes, but there was a point of emphasis to play the one-on-one game against Carolina to give themselves a chance.

"We want to be a team that's physical in the right areas," interim head coach Travis Green said, "We knew there were going to be a lot of one-on-one confrontations against Carolina, that's where they play the game."

"Quite honestly, we played a hell of a game," Green continued, "I don't like saying when you lose that you've played a hell of a game, but that's a very good hockey team over there. And I'm not going to say that we were the better team but we had definitely a good chance to win this game, and sometimes you lose those games."

Nico Hischier tied the game at 2 with his 21st goal of the season in the second period. Finishing off a play with Jack Hughes at 15:27, beating Canes netminder Pytor Kotchekov with a snapshot over his glove side. Andrei Svechnikov hit the empty net with 18:49, before Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 11 seconds remaining.

"I think it was a good game," Hischier said, "We were there, completed hard. That was a hard game. I think if you ask them over there, they would say it wasn't an easy win for them. So, sometimes we've got to take the positives out of it here and I think we didn't play a bad game. We move on from here."

Teuvo Teravainen scored the second empty net goal for Carolina to bring the final score to 4-2.

Martin Necas opened the scoring of the game with a power play slap shot at 12:28 of the first.

The Devils end their three game homestand with a 4-2 loss to the Canes, having gone 1-2-0 over the stretch.