Devils Use Deadline to Setup Summer Splash | COLUMN

The 2024 NHL trade deadline concluded at 3 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. And the Devils were involved in four total transactions on the day. The overall sum of those trades is below…

What was added:

G Jake Allen (Montreal – 50% retention)

G Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2024 third-round pick (Winnipeg)

2025 second-round pick (Winnipeg)

2026 fourth-round pick (Winnipeg)

What was traded:

F Tyler Toffoli (Winnipeg – 50% retention)

D Colin Miller (Winnipeg)

G Vitek Vanecek (San Jose)

2025 third-round pick (conditional)

2025 seventh-round pick

The Devils took both an immediate approach and a future approach with some of these moves, most notably the reconstruction of the goaltending position. Allen and Kahkonen added depth to the crease, while the team moved on from Vanecek, who may not play for the remainder of the season due to his lower-body injury. But this also helps them to address the goalie position moving forward in the summer.

Allen is under contract through next season and the Canadiens are retaining 50-percent of his contract of $3.85 million ($1.925). Kahkonen will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, giving the team the option to retain his services or not. Both Nico Daws and Akria Schmid will be restricted free agents in the summer.

Overall, the Devils have opened up cap space with Vanecek and Toffoli moving on ($6.525 million). They also added some draft picks to their fold. That gives them both the money and extra capital with which to go after a big-time goaltender in the summer. And general manager Tom Fitzgerald didn’t hide his intentions.

“This off-season gives us a chance to look at the market, what’s going to be available this summer and really add something we haven’t had here in a while. That’s the goal,” he said. “This is an opportunity to set ourselves up this summer to have the cap space for a position of need. And quite honest, be big game hunting.”