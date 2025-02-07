Devils Practice Before Final Game Ahead of Break | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center before flying to Montreal.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center before flying to Montreal.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils had all expected players at practice. Captain Nico Hischier did not practice, but has resumed skating on his own.
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Caufield Dishes on Hughes Bros.
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Vegas Strikes Gold
BLOG: Hischier Resumes Skating
FEATURE: Lipscomb Does it All for Devils
WATCH:
REWIND: Not So Golden
HIGHLIGHTS: Knights 3, Devils 1