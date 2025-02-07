Vegas Strikes Gold with Win at Jersey | GAME STORY

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils hoped for a victory in their final home game and penultimate game overall prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

However, the Vegas Golden Knights squashed those hopes by besting the home club in a 3-1 victory at Prudential Center Thursday night.

Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights.

Ondrej Palat scored the lone goal for the Devils, which came on the team’s lone power play. Palat thought he scored his second goal of the game with less than a minute to play in regulation, however it went in off a high stick and the goal was waived off.

"That's a playoff team. That's the bar, that's the standard," forward Stefan Noesen said. "We had times where we were OK enough, but OK is not good enough. Hopefully we can learn from this and understand this is what it takes to win.

"At some point we're going to have to figure this out."

• The Devils PK had a tall task against Vegas, which boasts the second-best power play in the NHL (28.5) and the No. 1-ranked power play on the road (32.8). Jack Hughes got called for a double minor high sticking penalty early in the first period. New Jersey managed to kill off both penalties, allowing just two shots against. The PK would go 4 for 4 on the night, and has killed the last 16 straight times shorthanded.

"PK did a great job. That's a dangerous power play, they have two solid units," Noesen said. "Tip your cap to that, but it's not good enough."

• The Devils did some trickery earlier in the day. They had Nico Daws work the “starter’s crease” at the morning skate, leading the media to believe (and report) he would be the starter. Instead, the team rolled out goalie Jake Allen to handle the duties.

And the coaches were certainly glad it was Allen in net during the first period. In the opening five minutes he made three 10-bell saves. He stopped Pavel Dorofeyev from point blank. He then denied Brett Howden from the slot with a shot off the mask. Finally, Allen’s best move came when he poke-checked the puck from Noah Hanifin, who was all alone cutting across the crease. Allen denied Hanifin of a shot. Allen may not get credit for a save, but it was definitely his best play.

• The Devils lost defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to an undisclosed injury Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. With an opening on the blue line, the club recalled Simon Nemec from Utica of the American Hockey League. It was a rough return for the youngster.

Nemec was caught out of position early in the game that led to a couple high-quality scoring chances for Vegas. He took a penalty in the second period with a holding call. When he exited the penalty box, he iced the puck. After the icing faceoff, Nemec went to the bench and did not play for the final 10-plus minutes of the second period, though he did get back into rotation for the third period.

The Devils hit the road for their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. They'll face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday afternoon. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 1:08 p.m. ET. 

