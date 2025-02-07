Caufield Dishes on Hughes Brothers | FEATURE

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

Cole Caufield flashed his signature big grin from his stall in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. This wasn't going to be an interview in front of the throng of Montreal media. This was about two of his good pals.

Players are generally happier to talk about others than they are about themselves, so perhaps this was a change in pace for the 23-year-old. Instead of talking about the game set to happen later that evening, this was going to be about his two close pals, who he'd face later in the evening on the NHL ice.

Cole Caufield has known Jack and Luke Hughes for years. They're great friends who spend a ton of time together in the off-season. So who best to ask questions to about the two Hughes brothers than Caufield himself? I sat down with him and did just that.

When was the first time you remember meeting the Hughes brothers, we'll start with Jack because he's the older of the two...

I think both of our older brothers played together growing up, so I think somewhere along the way we met, but I think I played a tournament in Toronto with the Bulldogs with Jack, and it was kind of the first time ... it made me think I'm a pretty bad hockey player (laughs). The whole family is great. They love the game. They're so passionate about it. But obviously, from a very young age, you just knew Jack was gonna be something special.

What was it about the way he played from that young age that that you could see that because you're not such a bad player yourself, too. What stood out?

Just the way he skated. He could always handle the puck well, move the puck well, but, you know, I think it's just like skating talents.

I know that you guys are still really good buddies. So fill me in on what the Hughes brothers are like when they're up at their cottage. I've heard the stories, the boat, the house, all that. What's it like when you guys get away together, away from the game together?

It's pretty much anything that we can play a game, compete at, we do. I just moved five minutes away from their house. So it's even worse than it was. They're just chill guys. They like to compete or whatever, but surprisingly, really good cooks and guys that take care of themselves. So obviously, it's always fun being on the boat and kind of messing around, but I think at the end of the day, everybody's just looking out for each other and having a good time. Summertime is fun, for sure.

They are very competitive, as I'm sure you are as well, so what brings out the most competitive spirit? Is it pool? Is it something like water skiing? What is it that brings out that summer competitive spirit where things get the most heated?

The pool table's gotten the most use I've ever seen. The chalkboard with so many names, how many wins they have. Either that or ping-pong. Otherwise we're on the boat. We've got a good group of guys over there, and everybody just likes hanging out with each other.

So what's Luke like away from the arena? He's got such a competitive drive too, and I've heard that he's the best at the pool table.

He's tough to beat. I think everybody is chasing him. I think he's even got his own pool stick. I don't want to confirm that, but I want to say everybody is chasing him down. And if you don't know that, he'll probably tell you, no questions asked. But he's also a guy I think that never stops eating. It's kind of crazy, he's going to fill himself out pretty well.

As friends, what do you enjoy most about competing against them?

Honestly, they're just really special at what they do. They love what they do. It's pretty cool to be able to get to train with them and compete against the best. And that's kind of what you want. To be around them, to golf with them, it's definitely good to just stay competitive in the off-season but also have guys that you can lean on and talk to throughout the year.

We'll do these next ones quickly. Only answers can be yourself, Jack or Luke. So out of the three of you. Who is the best wake boarder?

Jack.

Who drives the boat best?

Probably Jack too. Luke's pretty good but I think everybody's more comfortable when he's not behind the wheel!

And you?

I've driven their boat a couple of times. I'd probably trust myself more than Luke!

Best baseball player?

Me, 100 percent. We used to play in high school. I know they all played growing up but for sure we'll have to settle that this summer in the batting cage.

Basketball?

Oh yeah, we used to play 2-on-2, 1-on-1, but it kind of gets out of hand. I think me and Alex Turcotte won a 2-v-2 this summer. We beat Luke, which is surprising, getting him down low, it's tough to defend, but you can get him moving on the outside. He for sure got his fair share of points on me for sure down low, which is not fun.

Who plays with whom?

We have a huge group, (Dylan) Larkin or it's Norris or (Luke) Glendenning. We had a bunch of guys that were like dogs in the paint. It was crazy. Me and Turcs won and I was like 'There's now way we just did that.' We needed to be on the shelf for two weeks after that! That was probably the most sweat I've ever had in a day.

And lastly, Ellen (Hughes) told me a story once how when they were growing up, Ellen and Jim used to tell Quinn and Jack to please pass the puck to Luke once in a while. Just let the guy touch the puck. You're laughing now, but what does it tell you about their brotherly dynamic.

I mean, being a younger brother, I'm a younger brother too, that's just how it is. But you know, I think everybody is old enough that it's kind of getting out of the question a little bit. But he is for sure always the last one for stuff (laughs).

I feel like I always hear Ellen kind of just saying, 'Just let Luke in on something, let Luke get involved a little bit more.' But you know Luke is great. Really, really good human being, to be honest with you. And definitely needs a little more respect I think! And I'll give it to him this summer, for sure. But I think he might be able to move into the house this year, now that he's played a couple more games, so that's huge. We'll get more Luke time!

