Caufield Dishes on Hughes Brothers | FEATURE

They are very competitive, as I'm sure you are as well, so what brings out the most competitive spirit? Is it pool? Is it something like water skiing? What is it that brings out that summer competitive spirit where things get the most heated?

The pool table's gotten the most use I've ever seen. The chalkboard with so many names, how many wins they have. Either that or ping-pong. Otherwise we're on the boat. We've got a good group of guys over there, and everybody just likes hanging out with each other.

So what's Luke like away from the arena? He's got such a competitive drive too, and I've heard that he's the best at the pool table.

He's tough to beat. I think everybody is chasing him. I think he's even got his own pool stick. I don't want to confirm that, but I want to say everybody is chasing him down. And if you don't know that, he'll probably tell you, no questions asked. But he's also a guy I think that never stops eating. It's kind of crazy, he's going to fill himself out pretty well.

As friends, what do you enjoy most about competing against them?

Honestly, they're just really special at what they do. They love what they do. It's pretty cool to be able to get to train with them and compete against the best. And that's kind of what you want. To be around them, to golf with them, it's definitely good to just stay competitive in the off-season but also have guys that you can lean on and talk to throughout the year.