Caufield Dishes on Hughes Brothers | FEATURE

Basketball?
Oh yeah, we used to play 2-on-2, 1-on-1, but it kind of gets out of hand. I think me and Alex Turcotte won a 2-v-2 this summer. We beat Luke, which is surprising, getting him down low, it's tough to defend, but you can get him moving on the outside. He for sure got his fair share of points on me for sure down low, which is not fun.
Who plays with whom?
We have a huge group, (Dylan) Larkin or it's Norris or (Luke) Glendenning. We had a bunch of guys that were like dogs in the paint. It was crazy. Me and Turcs won and I was like 'There's now way we just did that.' We needed to be on the shelf for two weeks after that! That was probably the most sweat I've ever had in a day.
And lastly, Ellen (Hughes) told me a story once how when they were growing up, Ellen and Jim used to tell Quinn and Jack to please pass the puck to Luke once in a while. Just let the guy touch the puck. You're laughing now, but what does it tell you about their brotherly dynamic.
I mean, being a younger brother, I'm a younger brother too, that's just how it is. But you know, I think everybody is old enough that it's kind of getting out of the question a little bit. But he is for sure always the last one for stuff (laughs).
I feel like I always hear Ellen kind of just saying, 'Just let Luke in on something, let Luke get involved a little bit more.' But you know Luke is great. Really, really good human being, to be honest with you. And definitely needs a little more respect I think! And I'll give it to him this summer, for sure. But I think he might be able to move into the house this year, now that he's played a couple more games, so that's huge. We'll get more Luke time!