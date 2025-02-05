From Draft Logistics to Packing Tape, Lipscomb Does it All for Devils | FEATURE

James Lipscomb
By Devils Staff
@njdevils NewJerseyDevils.com

James Lipscomb is in his third season with the Devils as the team’s facilitator of hockey information and operations. His role covers a vast swath of responsibilities, from handling logistics for scouts and development camp to assisting the club’s Public Relations staff and everything in between. It’s all part of Lipscomb’s dream of working his way up to be a General Manager in the National Hockey League. As a Black man, Lipscomb brings a unique perspective to his role and the job of growing the sport. He spoke with the New Jersey Devils website about this job, aspirations and Devils fandom ahead of the team hosting its Black History Celebration Night on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

As a facilitator, can you explain your day-to-day role in hockey operations?

When I hear "facilitator," I think of someone who does a bit of everything. I assist PR and the Communications staff, help with player meet-and-greets, coordinate post-game interviews and support media days. I also handle operational logistics, like ordering office supplies, hard drives for the coaching staff, or packing tape for the locker room.

On the operations side, I work closely with (Assistant General Manager) Kate Madigan, (General Manager) Tom Fitzgerald, (Director, Hockey Operations) Scott Litwack and (EVP, Hockey Operations) Martin Brodeur. I sit in on draft and amateur scouting meetings, which is one of the coolest aspects of the job, especially since my long-term goal is to be a general manager. It’s invaluable to hear how they evaluate talent and plan for the team’s future. I also collaborated with (Director, Player Development) Meghan Duggan on player development and helped organize development camp last year while she was on maternity leave. That experience involved everything from coordinating hotel rooms to scheduling buses.

Ultimately, my role is about working with the people who make this organization run and finding ways to leave my mark on a well-oiled machine.

With your goal of becoming a GM, have you studied different paths to that role?

Definitely. One of my game-day tasks is running stats up to the visiting GM’s booth. Sometimes, I use that as a networking opportunity – an elevator pitch moment. I’ve asked GMs how they got to where they are, and the answers vary. Some emphasize scouting and player evaluation, while others came from different backgrounds, like agency work.

There’s no set path, which gives me hope. The road I’m on might not work for everyone, but it could be the one that works for me.

You also track where all the scouts are, right?

Yes, I act as a liaison for both amateur and pro scouts. If a scout needs a new computer, I coordinate with IT. When we had midseason (over midterm) meetings in Florida, I personally delivered new laptops and collected the old ones.

For pro scouts, I monitor their travel schedules and send credential requests to other teams. I keep everything organized so they can focus on their work.

As the trade deadline approaches, how does your role change?

The hours get longer. I’ve built enough trust that I’m allowed to be in the room during trade discussions, but I mostly observe. This is my third season, and during trade deadline week, I’ve probably spoken no more than five words.

I just listen, absorb information, and learn from the experts. One day, I want to be in that room in a leadership role, so I treat this as preparation for the future.

Lipscomb NHL Draft

You’ve worked in sports media with NBA 2K League, MLB Network, NHL Network, and NBC Sports. How did you transition to hockey operations?

The switch was tough. I had a career reset and, with the help of my therapist, realized I wanted to do something different. I was in TV doing research, but I didn’t see myself doing that 10 years down the line.

Getting into hockey ops wasn’t easy. I applied to about 40 hockey operations jobs across the AHL and NHL with little success. Eventually, I found an entry-level position with the Devils, which checked a lot of boxes – hockey, front office, and my favorite team. It felt different, and it turned out to be the right move.

TV moves at a different pace – everything is immediate. In hockey ops, I can plan ahead. For example, in February, we’re already making draft travel arrangements. That level of preparation brings a sense of calm that I didn’t have in television.

Did your background in media change how you view sports reporting now that you’re on the team side?

Absolutely. Now, I understand why teams, leagues, and players phrase things a certain way. Fans often ask, "What’s the angle?" and now I know – it’s about framing the message in the best way possible.

Organizations won’t intentionally make themselves look bad, but they also have to be transparent. I’ve learned to remove my fan perspective and think about decisions from a front-office lens. It changes how I watch games, interviews, and press conferences. I’m always analyzing how things are presented.

You’ve worked in basketball and baseball. What made hockey the sport that stuck for you?

My hockey origin story is unique. I didn’t pick the Devils – they picked me. In elementary school, my academic rival was a huge Rangers fan. One day, I asked, "Who’s their biggest rival?" She said, "The Devils." I decided right then that I was a Devils fan.

Then, 2000 and 2003 happened, and I was hooked. I played NHL 94, slept with a hockey stick and tennis ball in my Brooklyn apartment, and even though I wasn’t a great skater, the sport fascinated me.

When it came to my career, hockey found me the same way the Devils did. I started in college football, but when someone asked about my hockey knowledge, I realized it was stronger. That led to more opportunities, and I stuck with it.

I also saw hockey as a niche opportunity. Everyone wanted to work in the NBA or NFL, but I noticed there weren’t many people like me in hockey. That made me even more determined. I wanted to be part of something where I could carve my own path and make an impact in a space where diversity was still growing.

As a Black man in a predominantly white sport, did you ever feel out of place in hockey?

Every day. It’s just a fact. That was true at NBC Sports, NHL Network. But I’ve never felt out of place with the Devils – this organization has embraced me.

I used to worry about small things, like the color of my hair. At one point, I dyed it similar to Odell Beckham Jr.'s blonde style, and I wondered if it would be an issue. But no one cared. People actually complimented it. That was a moment when I realized that I could be unapologetically myself here. My personal pressure comes from knowing that if I succeed, it opens doors for others who look like me. I want to make sure I’m not the last one.

Who are your role models?

I talk with Kevin Weekes, Brett Peterson, Brian Westbrook and Tony Hilliard often. What’s amazing about them is that they’ve all told me, "Call me or text me anytime." And they mean it. I’ve met up with them, played golf with them, and just picked their brains.

I never ask them for favors – just their time and perspective. Seeing people in the positions I aspire to makes the goal feel more real. Hockey still has a long way to go, but it’s getting there.

