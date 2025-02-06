Hischier Resumes Skating | BLOG

Devils captain Nico Hischier has started skating on his own, but is unlikely to return to the team in the next two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. However, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said Hischier is likely to return to action following that two-week break when the Devils resume play on Feb. 22.

“He’s back on the ice. He’s not going to be available at this point this week,” Keefe said. “The way it’s trending it would be a surprise if he wasn’t available when we return from the break.”

Hischier suffered an undisclosed injury Jan. 25 in Montreal after taking a cross check from Montreal’s Nick Suzuki late in the second period. Today, he was retroactively placed on Injured Reserve to Jan. 25 today.

Hischier, 26, leads the Devils in goals with 24 and face-off winning percentage (55.5%).