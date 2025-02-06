Hischier Resumes Skating | BLOG

hischier canadiens
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils captain Nico Hischier has started skating on his own, but is unlikely to return to the team in the next two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. However, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said Hischier is likely to return to action following that two-week break when the Devils resume play on Feb. 22.

“He’s back on the ice. He’s not going to be available at this point this week,” Keefe said. “The way it’s trending it would be a surprise if he wasn’t available when we return from the break.”

Hischier suffered an undisclosed injury Jan. 25 in Montreal after taking a cross check from Montreal’s Nick Suzuki late in the second period. Today, he was retroactively placed on Injured Reserve to Jan. 25 today.

Hischier, 26, leads the Devils in goals with 24 and face-off winning percentage (55.5%).

More News

Hischier to IR, Nemec Recalled | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Host Golden Knights to Kick-Off Season Series  | PREVIEW

Black Girl Hockey Club Wants You to Get Uncomfortable | FEATURE

From Draft Logistics to Packing Tape, Lipscomb Does it All for Devils | FEATURE

Siegenthaler Leaves Game in Pittsburgh with Injury | INJURY REPORT

Devils Pull Out Win in Shootout Vs. Penguins | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils Beat Pens in Shootout

Haula Activated from IR | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Host Black History Celebration | RELEASE

Devils Practice in Pittsburgh | NOTEBOOK

Devils' Comeback Falls Short to Sabres | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Sabres 4, Devils 3

Vilgrain's Story Prepares and Inspires Next Generation | FEATURE

Like Father, Like Daughter | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before 2-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK

Nico Daws Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Black History Celebrations Highlight Growth in Game | FEATURE

In the Trenches | 10 TAKEAWAYS