Haula Practices Tuesday | NOTEBOOK

Haula Practices Tuesday

Haula practice 121223
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan

The Devils are practicing Tuesday afternoon at Prudential Center. 

Haula Practices

Devils forward Erik Haula joined his teammates on the ice for practice. He missed Sunday's game at Edmonton with an upper-body injury. He worked line rushes with Dawson Mercer and Alexander Holtz.

