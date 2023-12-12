Haula Practices Tuesday | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Tuesday afternoon at Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing Tuesday afternoon at Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Lindy Ruff... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned!
Devils forward Erik Haula joined his teammates on the ice for practice. He missed Sunday's game at Edmonton with an upper-body injury. He worked line rushes with Dawson Mercer and Alexander Holtz.
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Devils Come Up Short in Final Game of Trip
STAN'S STORIES: 30 Most Underrated Devils of All-Time
WATCH:
REWIND: Oilers Freeze Devils
HIGHLIGHTS: Oilers 4, Devils 1