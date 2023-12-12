Rookie Roomies | 10 TAKEAWAYS

1.

The key to that success on the road trip? Simplicity.

"I think it went really well," Erik Haula said on Tuesday. "Three out of four and I think we were better as a team. Team defense was better, played simpler and I think it worked for us pretty well.

"I think it’s been helpful," Haula said of playing a simple game, "Sometimes when you struggle and you’re trying to find your way it’s easier to just take a step back and then take a couple forward instead of just trying to do more and more and more. That’s why the simple is a good word for us. It means a lot of things obviously but it worked."

2.

When the Devils host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, Lindy Ruff will be coaching in his 1740th NHL game. His career is a remarkable one, spanning over 22 years and counting.

The Devils head coach is now one win away from tying Hall of Famer Ken Hitchcock for fourth all-time in wins, with 749. That is no small feat and a pretty special milestone.

To tie third all-time, he’ll need another 65 victories, to tie Barry Trotz's record 914 wins.

3.

Ruff is currently the leader in wins for active NHL coaches. Florida Panthers' Paul Maurice is right behind him with 834 in 1793 games coached.

4.

Luke Hughes is doing some pretty remarkable things in his first full year in the NHL. Through 26 games, he's clocking with 20:02 average time on ice a game and his 39 shots lead all Devils defensemen.

Up to 16 points (4g-12a), Hughes is behind only Chicago's Connor Bedard in rookie scoring. Among rookie defensemen, Luke is leading all scoring, ahead of Anaheim's Pavel Mintyukov (13 pts). Hughes is the leading rookie in power-play goals, tied with Anaheim's forward Leo Carlsson.

In fact, Luke is the only rookie defenseman who has scored a power-play goal this season in the NHL.

5.

I know how much our fanbase loves having both Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec on the current roster together. There has been so much anticipation since Simon was added into the Devils fold at the 2022 draft. That's why when Luke let the cat out of the bag that Nemec is his road roommate I knew I had to let it be known! Luke says that Nemo is 'very funny', but didn't elaborate too much on it. Sounds like they have a good time though!