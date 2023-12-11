The 30 Most Underrated Devils of All Time | STAN'S STORIES

Langenbrunner Jamie
By Stan Fischler
Special to NewJerseyDevils.com

How lucky can a hockey guy like The Maven get? Really!

Covering the Devils has been a journalistic hockey bonanza. And if you don't believe me, check this out: I've had the good fortune to have reported on the Devils’ Miracle Playoff Run of 1988.

For encores, how could I top the 1994 Devils-Rangers "Battle of the Hudson"? I call it one of the most exciting series of all-time.

And then, the ultimate, Stanley Cups in 1995 (an unreal sweep of Detroit), Jason Arnott's sudden-death winner to launch the new century in Dallas and, finally, Marty Brodeur clinching the third Cup with a Game 7 shutout in the spring of 2003 – and at The Meadowlands, no less. 

That includes a ton of enormous thrills and stars - Marty, Jason, Patrik Elias, Ken Daneyko, the Scotts - Neidermayer and Stevens - just to name a few of the notables.

But what about the foot soldiers, what about Marty's backups; not to mention the penalty-killers, power play specialists who may have been forgotten but should be remembered? 

(Note: No analytics are used. The picks are based on one equation:  praise for those who never got enough attention for their meaningful accomplishments).

"Nobody should be forgotten," reminds Devils radio voice Glenn (Chico) Resch. "The little things often mean a lot when it comes to big victories."

With that in mind, I have taken my 40 years of covering the team in mind in preparing my  30 Most Underrated Devils over the past four decades.

For verification purposes, I imported a few savants - particularly broadcasters Resch and Matt Loughlin while historians Chris Riley and George Falkowski rounded out one list. And just to be absolutely and positively sure, I added an original 1982 fan, Noam Kogen, and MSG Networks historian-all-purpose genius, Leo Scaglione, Jr.

Each has X-Rayed the Jerseyites as carefully as The Maven. Here are the conclusions. See if you agree:

bobby holik

1. Bobby Holik

The best fourth line center on the best fourth line in NHL history, Bobby featured a two-way, 200-foot game that could qualify him for first line on at least half the NHL teams. He was pivotal in helping pace New Jersey to Stanley Cup wins in 1995 and 2000. He boasted the Three S's – savvy, solid and sincere. Sure, Bobby could be in the Golden Circle but Jacques Lemaire preferred him between Mike Peluso and Randy McKay. The "Crash Line" became arguably the best of its genre in history; powered by Holik for two out of the three Cup years. He credits Jacques Lemaire for his success. "Best coach I ever had," Holik told me, "by far."

2. Sergei Brylin

The peach-faced kid arrived in Albany in September 1994 for his first Devils training camp. Although he appeared too small and too fragile to make the varsity, he eventually made the big team and was solid no matter where he was placed. A three-time Cup-winner, Sergei scored one of the Devils most important goals in Game 4 of the 1995 Cup-clincher. He was quiet with the media, but ever-effective in the clutch. Credit to the organization for recognizing Brylin's unique qualities by honoring him earlier in the season with only the second "Ring of Honor " to be bestowed on a Devil; Dr. John McMullen being the first winner. Despite that accolade, Sergei always has preferred the role of Mr. Unobtrusive.

3. Chris Terreri

Before Marty Brodeur arrived, tiny "T-Bone" was a veritable octopus in the net. He saved the club by three-times pinch-goaling for Brodeur during the 1994 Conference Final at hostile Boston Garden and winning them all. Sure, it was out of mind pressure yet the Rhode Islander handled it with his customary aplomb. Marty's shadow was never-ever fazed. Teammates always maintained that T-Bone had ice water in his veins. Still, as good as he was, Chris never could emerge from the Brodeur shadow. In fact, nobody could.

4. Glenn Resch

When Dr. John McMullen bought the Colorado Rockies and moved the sextet to East Rutherford, the customers needed - and wanted - a role model to love. One of a kind then and one of a kind now, “Chico” dazzled on the ice and should go down in history as "The Friendliest Player Of All-Time." But because the talent around him was mediocre at the time, the excellence of Resch was not recognized as it should have been. Typically, Glenn shook it off; he was having too much fun being the loveable Chico.

5. John Madden

Arguably the best two-way defensive forward in contemporary hockey, “Mad Dog” worked with Jay Pandolfo like two perfectly meshed gears. I gave Mad Dog the edge simply because I liked him better on a breakaway than Pando. Many critics have argued that they must be considered as a single entity because they so often were coupled on the ice. It's worth noting that Lamoriello discovered Madden at the University of Michigan although scouts had urged him to pick another prospect. Quiet in the dressing room, Mad Dog could be eloquent when pinned down by a reporter but he preferred playing it low-key.

6. Jay Pandolfo

This dedicated New Englander is only differentiated from Madden by Johnny's

Toronto accent. The fact is that Pando and Mad Dog were a defensive-offense menace - and also at the top of their games at penalty-killing. Really, this was a rare pair made in hockey heaven. If one were to seek a difference it would be Jay's calmer demeanor but that only served to blanket his high-octane intensity.

7. Jamie Langenbrunner

Some believe that the Minnesotan is the most unappreciated player and captain in team history. A quiet leader, Jamie was wing man on the team's best line in the mid-to-late 2000s. Zach Parise was on the other wing with Travis Zajac at center. Jamie scored 11 goals and 18 points overall in the Devils last Cup-winning season of 2003. Over time in New Jersey, Jamie also was a mentor to the younger Parise. Zach could confirm that he learned leadership techniques from Jamie.

8. Doug Brown

The 1988 playoff run was one of the highest points of franchise life and this feisty forward out of Boston College was one of the most dependable defensive forwards as a penalty-killer. During the arresting 1988 postseason sprint, Doug scored five goals, including an overtime winner in Game 2 of the Wales Conference Final at Boston. He had an All-American, Boy Scout quality about him that endeared him to original fans. To increase his skating speed, Doug took lessons from pioneer power skating instructor Laura Stamm. And in this case, it worked to perfection.

9. Claude Loiselle

A Gallic version of Doug Brown, Claude combined smarts, a snarl and a two-way checking style that threw endless foes off their games. Being buried behind the stars never bothered Loiselle because he simply came to play every night and that made him an essential

cog on the earlier up and coming teams. Media types adored him because he was so interested in their side of the business. During injury sabbaticals he could be found in the TV truck learning how games were being produced for the big screen. (p.s. No surprise, Claude was a terrific interview!)

clemmenson scott

10. Scott Clemmensen

Talk about a gem flying in from out of nowhere, Clemmy came through when Marty Brodeur suffered a serious injury during the 2008-09 campaign. All Clemmy did was win 25 games and post a commendable 2.39 goals-against average. It was an amazing performance that kept the Devils in the hunt until Marty returned to win the Atlantic Division title. It also won Scott a longer NHL life which he fully deserved and exploited.

11. Jeff Friesen

Although his stay in New Jersey was relatively short this dynamic forward won his way into the fans' hearts with hustle and clutch goals. His third-period 2003 series-winner against Ottawa remains one of the most dramatic and thrilling in terms of New Jersey's march to its third Stanley Cup. Media types will tell you he also was one of their favorite and cooperative interview subjects. Reporters loved to hear Jeff explain his curious way of tying his skate laces. (In a very short time he became one of the most popular New Jersey athletes.)

12. Alex Mogilny

An eventual Hall of Famer - it's taking too long - Mogilny was one of the most skilled forwards ever to come down the Turnpike. But for all his outstanding play, the Rapid Russian never seemed to attract the attention he deserved. Maybe that's why he still has not made it to the Hall of Fame. The fact remains that the Devils never would have won the 2000 Cup without his efforts. All things considered Mogilny was a rather taciturn ace and that trait also can explain why he wasn't a headline grabber in the flamboyant Jaromir Jagr tradition.

13. Pat Conacher

He certainly didn't look like a hockey player - more like a skating fireplug - but he sure played like a winner. I liked to call Pat "The Utility Hockey Player's Utility Hockey Player." And I'll wager that if you had plugged him in goal, he would have excelled between the pipes. Coaches loved him for his never-say-die spirit and fans appreciated the fact that Pat gave them their money's worth.

14. Joe Cirella

Let's not forget that “Joltin' Joe” provided the early NJ defense with stability and reliability. Were it not his alert play on the final night of the 1987-88 season his club might not have made the playoffs. Joe pinched just enough along the left boards in the overtime finale at Chicago to keep puck possession. That enabled him to release the shot that wound up with John MacLean depositing the playoff-clinching goal past Blackhawks goalkeeper Darren Pang.

15. Shawn Chambers

Lou Lamoriello engineered a few deals late in the 1994-95 season that helped construct the Garden State's first Stanley Cup-winner. Obtaining this hulking blueliner from the Tampa Bay Lightning easily was one of Lou's best acquisitions. Shawn was especially valuable in the four-game sweep of Detroit in the fourth - and clinching - game of the 1995 Cup Final. Chambers' late series slapshot sealed the series. Two huge goals in the Cup-clincher was the high point in Shawn's Devils tenure although he still holds the unofficial record of being the fastest post-game dresser in franchise annals. (Some believe he wore his dress suit under his uniform to beat it out of the clubhouse in a hurry.)

16. Kevin Dean

During the mid and late 1990s, Loui Lamoriello built one of the strongest farm teams in Albany of the American Hockey League. Steady Kevin proved to be the rock of that blue line corps. While never particularly dazzling when he came to The Show, Dean was one of the steadiest of the River Rats graduates - along with John Madden - who provided a calming effect on his mates. When Kevin was aligned with veteran Scott Stevens, the newcomer never was out of place.

17. Ken Suttton

Never one of the "regular" regulars, this smooth skating, very smart blueliner always seemed to be in the right place at the right time, making the right play. Goaltenders appreciated his smooth but timely moves. He was one of the most under-lauded members of the 2000 Cup team. Even his cameo appearances provided extra punch to the team.

18. Tommy Albelin

A few eyebrows were raised when Lou Lamoriello obtained this efficient Swede from the Quebec Nordiques during the 1988-89 season, but his Garden State teammates quickly learned that Albelin was as effective as a checker as he was leading the rush. His Cup rings from 1995 and 2003 attest to his value - as would Martin Brodeur who lauded Tommy's sophisticated style. I considered Albelin's Hockey I.Q. in the upper strata.

19. Randy Veliscek

Like Albelin, Veliscek patrolled his ice with little fuss or fanfare. There was a streamline quality about his moves which included timely offensive thrusts which occasionally produced goals. In addition to his NHL work Randy was MVP of the intense Islanders-Devils media game at The Meadowlands. By that time he was doing radio analysis of Devils games.

bruce driver

20. Bruce Driver

Before the Scott Stevens-Scott Niedermayer era, the Devils’ most dependable defender, game in and game out, was this Wisconsin University star. A steadying force with a big shot, he played huge roles on the 1988, 1994 and 1995 playoff teams. Coaches loved the fact that Bruce balanced defense and offense at a near 50-50 ratio. Skating for the 1995 Cup winners was a just reward for his diligence and devotion. Insiders like to call Bruce "The Thinking Man's Hockey Player" because his insights on ice were impeccable. 

21. Jim Dowd

Nothing beats a "hometown boy makes good" story and this Brick Township product lived that dream during the 1995 playoffs. Sharp around the net, Dowd made headlines in the Cup Final with a huge goal in Game 2 at Joe Louis Arena. It proved to be a key

catalyst to the unexpected four-game sweep of the favored Red Wings. His post-Cup celebration also included an appearance in the Winner's Circle at Monmouth Race Track near his New Jersey home.

22. Val Zelepukin

While Bill Guerin deservedly took center stage with his offense in the 1995 road to The Cup, Zelepukin was just a slight cut below in terms of attention-getting a year earlier. His tying goal against the Rangers in the seventh game of the 1994 playoff - at the time - was one of the most noteworthy scores in the team's top events. Val was one of the most underplayed of the Devils' Russian acquisitions but an all-purpose forward from end-to-end. One of the nicest guys you'll ever meet, Zelly admitted that what he missed in the 1994 playoff against the Rangers was more than compensated for when he sipped champagne from the 1995 winner's mug.

23. David Clarkson

The fans loved him from the get-go because dauntless David was genuinely tough, and armed with a very surprising scoring touch; especially in the 2012 playoffs with big goals against Philadelphia and the Rangers. Time and again Clarkson was the one Devil who could tame the Rangers' rambunctious Sean Avery when the latter went on the warpath trying to distract Marty Brodeur. No one who was there will forget David lifting Avery like a rag doll and twirling him in the air before dropping him for a three-point landing. For the Ranger it was his utter humiliation.

24. David Maley

I loved this guy. Ever-smiling, he was just two degrees removed from being a full-fledged ice cop and one degree short of being an offensive factor. But nobody topped him as a team player and one of the most popular figures both on and off the ice. Of all the Devils I've covered, he was the forward I simply wanted to do well because he was so likeable. As far as I was concerned, his stint in East Rutherford was far too short.

25. Jim Korn

It was evident that when Lou Lamoriello set up shop at Byrne Arena - and

scanned his roster - he knew he needed more muscle to intimidate rather than be intimidated. The arrival of oversized Korn infused confidence up and down the lineup. It was only one move but was a portent of things to come - and they did come with the large likes of Brendan Shanahan, Perry Anderson, Mike Peluso, et. al.

henrique devils 2012 rangers

26. Adam Henrique

THAT goal! Yes, THAT goal! It wasn't only Adam's series-clincher against the hated Rangers - isn't that redundant? - in 2012 that deserves a monument next to The Rock. But no Devils fan who happened to be around - Maven included - ever will forget it. Apart from booting the Blueshirts, other battles were won. That included Adam - plus Marty Brodeur - over Henrik Lundqvist; and the Devils winning bragging rights in the Battle of the Hudson. Thank you, Adam!

27. Patrik Sundstrom

When - in his first big G< move - Lou Lamoriello traded popular scorer Greg Adams and goalkeeper Kirk McLean to Vancouver the Garden State fans were furious. Like many of us, they underestimated the talent of The Silent Swede. But there was nothing mysterious about Pat on April 22, 1988 in that never-to-forget first playoff spring. On that night Sundstrom did the near-impossible; actually out-scoring Wayne Gretzky. In routing the Washington Capitals 10-4, Patrik scored three goals and added five assists, setting a new NHL record. As for Sundstrom being shy, teammate Mark Johnson noted, "I was more excited than he was when Pat got the last goal."

28. Mike Dunham

Poor guy. In any other era, this well-structured goalkeeper could have been a

first-stringer on half the NHL teams. But Marty Brodeur was No. 1 and that was that. Still, when Mike spelled The Great Brodeur the backup was competent and confident. Coach Jacques Lemaire never hesitated to use him because it usually meant that a W was coming up in the standings.

29. Bryce Salvador

Looking backward, the question has to be where did all that scoring come from during the 2012 playoffs. A natural leader, Bryce also could fight! - Sal wore the "C" on his jersey with pride and passion. It's just that he never could climb to the Ken Daneyko class. Put it this way, he was much appreciated but never adored as a top ranked star. But he has received post-career acclaim as MSG Networks' Devils TV analyst.

30. Brian Rafalski

After being hidden somewhere in Scandinavia where Lamoriello's bird dogs eventually found him, Rafalski showed up at the September 1999 training camp as a complete unknown. The general staff decided to align the Wisconsin native with Scott Stevens and a near-star was born. Rafalski not only was a Rangers killer but also made Stevens a better defender. Brian may not have been big but he was fearless and a key performer on the 2000 Cup-winning club. When he worked alongside The Captain, Raffy never was going to get the limelight he deserved.

