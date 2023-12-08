Nico Daws Activated from Injured, Non-Roster List and Assigned to Utica | BLOG

The Devils have activated goaltender Nico Daws from the injured, non-roster list and assigned him to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Daws, 22, had off-season hip surgery after a season that saw him play 33 games for the Utica Comets. He was 16-14-3 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Daws played 25 games for the Devils in the 2021-22 season. He was 10-11-1 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. He had the most wins among all Devils goaltenders that season.